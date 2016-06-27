mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Love

The 5 Romantic Archetypes: Which One Are You + What Does It Mean For Your Relationships?

Psalm Isadora
Tantric Sex Educator By Psalm Isadora
Tantric Sex Educator
Psalm Isadora was a renowned Tantric sex educator, sex coach, and yoga teacher who taught thousands of Tantra and sexuality workshops internationally.

Image by Bruce And Rebecca Meissner / Stocksy

You might not realize it, but you have a romantic blueprint. We all do. It's one of five romantic archetypes. You might be the Madonna type, who's all about loving and giving. Or, you could be the opposite, the Cool Girl, who is more about loyalty and trust.

In order to have the most fulfilling love life possible, you need to identify which romantic archetype you align with and which love language you speak. You might relate to elements of all five of the archetypes, but we each have one that is more prominent than the others. Knowing your romantic archetype gives you valuable information about how you're wired to give and receive love.

If you don't understand how you tick, how can your partner know what makes you happy? Once you figure out who you are and what you need in a relationship, you can give this valuable information to your partner...and vice versa.

What's a love language?

We're not talking parlez-vous français here. Your love language is how you like to communicate love and how you want your partner to communicate it to you. For instance, some women feel more loved when their partner brings them a gift while others feel more loved through physical affection or being helped out around the house.

Think of it this way: Your partner might think bringing you flowers is a great way to show you love when what you really respond to is his taking the initiative to do the dishes once in a while. So, you might go through years of frustration, feeling that he just doesn't "get you," when in reality it's kind of your fault for not teaching him what your love language and romantic blueprint is.

Article continues below

The five romantic archetypes:

1. The Gypsy:

Strengths: This is the most erotic of the archetypes. She is a free-spirited, sexual woman. She experiences sexuality as a transcendent experience connecting her with energy beyond her partner. Because of this universal connection, she can be more detached and prefers freedom to the stability of committed relationships. She knows what feels good to her, so sex is something she engages in for her own pleasure instead of to please someone else.

Gypsy Prototype: Angelina Jolie, Christina Hendricks, Sofia Vergara

Pain Points: She doesn't have a hard time finding romantic partners but does struggle to form long-term romantic bonds and connect on a deeper emotional level.

Love Language: Touch, sensuality, and intimacy. She communicates with her body by holding hands, touching her partner when she speaks to him/her, kissing, playing footsie under the table, cuddling, and, of course, sex.

Perfect Date: The gypsy is so in touch with her physical body, she doesn't need a lot of warming up before sex. She is erotic and sensual, so sometimes going straight to the bedroom can be an ideal date. Using feathers and blindfolds to be creative sensually makes the experience much deeper and more intimate.

2. The Venus:

Strengths: She is typically put on a pedestal and perceived as beautiful and sensual. Because she is an object of beauty, she can become disconnected or numb to her own true desires and pleasures.

Venus Prototype: Kim Kardashian, Megan Fox, Scarlett Johansson

Pain Points: She might need too much validation from external sources, which makes her vulnerable to becoming an object of pleasure instead of experiencing pleasure for herself. For example, an actress client of mine used to fake orgasms. She was more concerned with letting the other person see how amazing she was while she had an orgasm than actually experiencing that pleasure for herself.

Love Language: Giving and receiving gifts. She is not afraid to use her femininity or her flirtatious persona to receive gifts and affection.

Perfect Date: The perfect date for the Venus is to relax, get out of her head and back into her body, and be able to feel her natural sensuality through luxury. Going out to a nice dinner or ordering a bottle of expensive champagne can help her engage her eye for beauty.

Article continues below

3. The Madonna:

Strengths: She is the most maternal and nurturing type. She likes to take care of all of her partner's needs, in and out of the bedroom. She's sexual, but in an earthier, more mysterious way.

Madonna Prototype: Blake Lively, Rosario Dawson, Drew Barrymore

Pain Points: Giving love and devotion until it hurts. She often offers too much to get approval, attention, or affection. She often doesn't speak up and fails to set boundaries, which eventually leads to anger and resentment. If you're a Madonna archetype, you want to be careful: This type of love can tend toward passive aggression. Though it may seem selfless, she often gives too much or doesn't set boundaries because she has low self-esteem and is afraid she will be abandoned.

Love Language: Acts of love and devotion, such as making meals, taking care of household duties, and doing things to make her partner's day-to-day grind run smoothly.

Perfect Date: The perfect date for the Madonna is to make a nice dinner at home, followed by giving and receiving massages.

4. The Amazon:

Strengths: She's the alpha female—powerful, a leader, and mentally and physically sharp and focused. She can take care of herself and is usually competitive.

Amazon Prototype: Pop star Madonna, Jessica Alba, Zoe Saldana

Pain Points: Not knowing when to be vulnerable enough to receive. It can feel scary to put her guard down and allow another person in because she is afraid of abandonment. Women nowadays are trying to be strong in a masculine way and are afraid to put down their Amazonian armor because underneath is the frightened little girl who is afraid of being hurt.

Love Language: Positive affirmations. You like to be told you are loved, beautiful, smart, etc. You give and like to receive compliments and verbal affirmations of love, respect, and support from your partner.

Perfect Date: The perfect date for the Amazon includes activities that have the feeling of competition that engages thrills and pushes the edges that create endorphin rushes. Examples include sports, games, or skydiving.

Article continues below

5. The Cool Girl:

Strengths: She's considered "one of the boys." She's loyal, a good friend, trustworthy, playful, sassy, and flirty. She gets along with everyone.

Cool Girl Prototype: Cameron Diaz, Emma Stone, Mila Kunis

Pain Points: She's never seen as erotic, feminine, or sensual. She often gets stuck in the "friend zone." She gets stuck in the role of the "cool girl" in which she views everything as OK, even if she's dating or married to someone whose actions don't make her feel desired or valued. The Cool Girl needs to set some boundaries and project her sexual and sensual self, like the Venus.

Love Language: Quality time spent with their partner.

The Perfect Date: A perfect date would be hiking or doing something that engages playfulness and games. Or just watching movies at home—Netflix and chill.

Related reads:

Psalm Isadora
Psalm Isadora
Psalm Isadora was a renowned Tantric sex educator, sex coach, and yoga teacher who taught thousands...
Read More
More from the author:
Learn The Ancient Secrets Of Tantra & Become Your Most Confident Self
Check out Tantra 101
In her new class, globally leading Tantra, sex & relationship expert Psalm Isadora will help you take your sex life to the next level of pleasure and intimacy, connecting more deeply with yourself and others on a physical, emotional and spiritual level.
View the class
Psalm Isadora
Psalm Isadora
Psalm Isadora was a renowned Tantric sex educator, sex coach, and yoga...
Read More

More On This Topic

Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Love

A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship

Margaret Paul, Ph.D.
A Psychologist Explains Why You Can't Find A Good Relationship
$249.99

The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence

With Esther Perel
The Essential Guide To Sparking Your Erotic Intelligence
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
Parenting

A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says

Eliza Sullivan
A Quarter Of Children With Autism Are Undiagnosed, Study Says
More Relationships

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-25608/the-5-romantic-archetypes-which-one-are-you-what-does-it-mean-for-your-relationships.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!