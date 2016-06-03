5 Ways To Use Any Fight As An Opportunity For Deeper Intimacy

The most “right” people are, without a doubt, the most lonely. Being “right” has no place in loving communication, so if that vibe is present, it’s your signal to return to love. If your partner is choosing war over peace, allow yourself to open into compassion for them (while excusing yourself to take some space, if need be).

Without a doubt, in these moments, he or she is in an isolated, ego-based state, feeling fragmented and in pain. At the core, we all need partners we trust to do their best to grow. If that’s what we’ve got, then we can feel comfortable letting the whole situation go—proceeding as if the other person is right.

If we can’t, then we should begin to explore our commitment to "die-hard truth." In the end, this is just ego in disguise. If absolutely necessary, we can readdress the misunderstanding in a different moment, once the storm has passed and he or she is able to see clearly again.

But for now, take a deep breath. Let it go. Stay centered. Allow your partner to feel their storm has room to run its natural course and pass without getting shut down by the truth police.

All this doubles as general life advice for discovering the miraculous in the challenging and mundane—it’s not only relevant to relationships. When we live like this, committed to truth and to love, we finally begin to live the gorgeous life of the heart.

