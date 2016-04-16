6 Children's Books To Encourage Mindful, Happy Kids

If asking your child what's going on lands you in a deep, meaningful discussion about why there are clouds, why they are called "clouds," who came up with the word clouds, where heaven is, and if there's a map and directions to it, then you are most likely in the presence of a conscious kid—one who's full of a never-ending supply of curious questions that blow your mind. Yep, a kiddo with a soul that could probably run rings around you!

Trying to put a curious soul to bed? Here are six great nighttime reads to send even the most innocently inquisitive of little ones off to sleep pondering the deeper meanings of life.