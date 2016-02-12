8 Steps to Attract the Greatest Love Of Your Life

We all desire connection: Feeling seen, known, and deeply bonded with another person is what life is all about. Love, undoubtedly, is the sweetest experience there is.

Yet many of us struggle to attract great love into our lives. We want it so badly, yet it feels so far away.

The reason we struggle is simple: If we’re not embodying love, we won’t attract it.

You create your reality from the inside out. Your relationships mirror your feelings about yourself, your beliefs about relationships, and how much love you embody.

When you truly become love, love has no choice but to appear in front of you in all forms (including the form of an incredible partnership).

Below are eight steps that will transform your internal experience of love so you can attract the greatest love of your life. Become love within, and it will have no choice but to come to you.