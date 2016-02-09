How To Be Great At Flirting (Whether You're Single Or Not)

When I was 36, my ex-husband disappeared, and before long, I found myself dealing with a divorce. After cleaning up that mess, I started to think about going back on the dating market, after a 10-year hiatus.

Besides my optimism, I knew flirting was the best tool I had. I started to practice again, and before long, I was meeting men in all sorts of places — the subway, elevators, the gym, and airports.

In my practice as a life/relationship coach, I often see women and men who have just forgotten how to flirt. If you’re single, it’s a wonderful way to signal availability and interest. If you’re in a relationship, it can reignite a spark and fuel passion. A little simple flirting tells the world you're here and you're ready to play.

Flirtation is simply the art of conversation, amped up a notch. I’ve always been a good flirt, but as I’ve gotten older, I’ve become better — which has a lot to do with my growth in confidence and self-esteem. A few key tips: