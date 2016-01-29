mindbodygreen

Dismiss
Spirituality

10 Beautiful Instagram Accounts That Will Feed Your Soul

Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor By Emma Mildon
mbg Contributor
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist, co-host of 11:11 podcast, and best-selling author of Evolution of Goddess and The Soul Searcher's Handbook.
 

Scrolling for a soul-satisfying like or follow? These inspiring, funny, educational, and straight-up awesome Instagram accounts are just what the doctor ordered.

Spiritual Gangster

This high-vibe Instagram feed is loaded with gorgeous yoga photos and Boho-chic inspiration sure to set you alight with inspired living. It's a must-follow if you're looking to connect with your inner spiritual gangster.

Article continues below

Levo League

Connect to your soul’s purpose via Levo — a soul-infused Instagram account that will breathe life into your career. Join the movement of people chasing their dreams and get your daily dose of motivation from your Instagram career coach.

Coconut and Lime

Meet Leana Marie: a Taurus, a spiritualist, and guru when it comes to connecting with soul through images. Her account will transport you to your inner sanctum’s tropical nirvana. Trust me — she’s stylish inspiration for any New Ager.

Article continues below

The Spiritual PA

Follow me as I explore all things spiritual — from yoga to crystals, books, and spiritual life hacks. All soul searchers welcome.

Marissa Lace

Thousands take part in Marissa Lace's interactive Instagram movements, such as the #YearofYou campaign. Join the journey to find out what books to read, what retreats to check out, and what experiences to chase after.

Article continues below

Soul Sister Circle

Connect with the collective consciousness of Soul Sister Circle — an Instagram channel that showcases creativity, a love of life, and women who are changing the world. Inspiration guaranteed.

Hot Dudes With Dogs

Will Hot Dude With Dogs inspire you? Probably not. Will it motivate you? I doubt it. Will it leave your soul feeling pretty damn good? Definitely. Think of it as soul candy, so to speak …

Article continues below

The Strategy Lab

Does your soul need some serious direction? Are you looking for a strategy for tackling all things in life? The Strategy Lab has your daily dose of feel-good words of wisdom. Simple. Clean. Inspiring. Easy-to-digest soul food.

Rachel Brathen

This Swedish beauty’s account has all the essentials of a great life: beaching, yoga, and puppies. Follow Yoga Girl and get some pointers on how to live a blissed-out existence.

Article continues below

Murad Osmann

In those moments of travel FOMO, you can live vicariously through Murad’s Instagram account. A collection of striking images from around the globe, it’s sure to spark your own personal quest for self-discovery.

Looking for more groovy 'grams? Check out some of our favorites:

17 Fitness Rock Stars To Add To Your Instagram Feed

Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming to provide fun spiritual wisdom...
Read More
More from the author:
Want To Learn More About How Crystals Can Guide You Through Everyday Life?
Check out Crystals 101
Join spiritual junkie Emma Mildon on this journey of a lifetime to tap into the power of crystals for better energy and true love.
View the class
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon
Emma Mildon is a millennial activist and best-selling author, aiming...
Read More

More On This Topic

Spirituality

The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse

The AstroTwins
The First Full Moon Of The Decade Is Also An Emotion-Stirring Eclipse
Spirituality

This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All

Emma Loewe
This Zodiac Sign Will Have The Luckiest 2020 Of Them All
$29.99

The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation

With Emma Mildon
The Essential Guide To Dream Interpretation
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious
Recipes

These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)

Lindsey Grimes Freedman
These Candied Cauliflower Crunchies Go Great On Ice Cream (Really!)
Healthy Weight

Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food

Christina Coughlin
Mind Your Own Biscuits: Study Finds How We Judge The Texture Of Our Food
More Mindfulness

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Integrative Health

The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life

Stephanie Eckelkamp
The New Science Of Aging: How To Biohack Your Way To A Longer, Healthier Life
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-23462/10-beautiful-instagram-accounts-that-will-feed-your-soul.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!