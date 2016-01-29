10 Beautiful Instagram Accounts That Will Feed Your Soul
Scrolling for a soul-satisfying like or follow? These inspiring, funny, educational, and straight-up awesome Instagram accounts are just what the doctor ordered.
Spiritual Gangster
This high-vibe Instagram feed is loaded with gorgeous yoga photos and Boho-chic inspiration sure to set you alight with inspired living. It's a must-follow if you're looking to connect with your inner spiritual gangster.
Levo League
Connect to your soul’s purpose via Levo — a soul-infused Instagram account that will breathe life into your career. Join the movement of people chasing their dreams and get your daily dose of motivation from your Instagram career coach.
Coconut and Lime
Meet Leana Marie: a Taurus, a spiritualist, and guru when it comes to connecting with soul through images. Her account will transport you to your inner sanctum’s tropical nirvana. Trust me — she’s stylish inspiration for any New Ager.
The Spiritual PA
Follow me as I explore all things spiritual — from yoga to crystals, books, and spiritual life hacks. All soul searchers welcome.
Marissa Lace
Thousands take part in Marissa Lace's interactive Instagram movements, such as the #YearofYou campaign. Join the journey to find out what books to read, what retreats to check out, and what experiences to chase after.
Soul Sister Circle
Connect with the collective consciousness of Soul Sister Circle — an Instagram channel that showcases creativity, a love of life, and women who are changing the world. Inspiration guaranteed.
Hot Dudes With Dogs
Will Hot Dude With Dogs inspire you? Probably not. Will it motivate you? I doubt it. Will it leave your soul feeling pretty damn good? Definitely. Think of it as soul candy, so to speak …
The Strategy Lab
Does your soul need some serious direction? Are you looking for a strategy for tackling all things in life? The Strategy Lab has your daily dose of feel-good words of wisdom. Simple. Clean. Inspiring. Easy-to-digest soul food.
Rachel Brathen
This Swedish beauty’s account has all the essentials of a great life: beaching, yoga, and puppies. Follow Yoga Girl and get some pointers on how to live a blissed-out existence.
Murad Osmann
In those moments of travel FOMO, you can live vicariously through Murad’s Instagram account. A collection of striking images from around the globe, it’s sure to spark your own personal quest for self-discovery.
