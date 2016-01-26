I Had 4 Miscarriages In 3 Years. Here's How I Finally Got My Happy Ending

My journey to motherhood started out with two early miscarriages, one naturally at six weeks — and then another at nine weeks. We found out at nine weeks that our baby’s heart had stopped beating and a procedure was scheduled. We opted for the chromosomal testing, but the results came back inconclusive. We were left without answers.

In 2012, at age 28, I called my OB the second I saw two lines on the pregnancy test and was told to come in right away. I was followed with blood work and ultrasounds. All looked perfect until a small subchorionic hemorrhage was noted. My doctor told me this is not unusual in the first trimester, and we hoped and prayed it would go away.

But soon after finding out about my clot, I started to experience heavy bleeding on and off, which led to many ER visits. I was put on bed rest at 12 weeks.

I tried to stay positive, and honestly I thought everything would be fine. Looking back I now realize I was in complete denial. Unfortunately, bed rest didn't help my situation. I had a placental abruption at 16 weeks.

We loved our baby boy so much and I couldn't understand why this was happening to us.

My OB recommended a fertility specialist and I made an appointment right away. Unfortunately this doctor seemed to only be about pushing fertility drugs. I told him I didn't understand, considering I was having no trouble getting pregnant. He had nothing productive to say about my clot, stating it was an isolated event.