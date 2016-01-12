3 Skills That Will Make You Better At Attracting The Right Partner

We might call Sherlock Holmes an early adopter — in the West, anyway — of the practice of mindfulness in everyday affairs. For more than a century, people have admired his skill at solving the most challenging of cases.

They probably didn’t associate his success rate with mindfulness; they just watched in awe as he used his mind to thwart wrongdoers by pulling together apparently random data to make creative deductions.

But what does detective work have to do with dating? Think of it this way: Sherlock’s success relied upon mindful attention and focus. These are the very skills you need to apply on a date.

Unfortunately, in my experience, they aren’t the things most people think of while out with an attractive potential partner. So how can you turn this around for yourself as you explore a new relationship?

Here are three basic Sherlocking skills you can put into practice on your dates: