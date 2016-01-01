3-Minute Mindful Practice To Start Your Day
Written by Hillary Wright
Use this three-minute meditation to set a positive intention for your day, and even for the rest of the year if you're game! It will provide focus, clarity, and direction for you — all day long. And it only takes three minutes (2 minutes and 40 seconds, to be exact). Give it a try.
