7 Habits Of Happy Couples

Arguing has a negative connotation, but a lot can be learned from an argument. Great couples see arguing as productive, and try to keep it that way by fighting fair by allowing each other equal time to share their feelings without interruption, avoiding name-calling, and not bringing up other disputes within an argument. By the end of an argument, unless it's something that requires multiple conversations, they have a solution to the issue that caused the discussion in the first place.

They look for the opportunity in the argument to smooth things over and avoid placing blame. Getting into an argument can be productive if you do it in a solution-oriented way.