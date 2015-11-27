Why I'm Not Married — Even Though That Was My "Plan"

I don't think that getting married early is a bad thing — I have plenty of twentysomething friends who are happy that they did so. But I do think that it’s important to honor yourself and find out who you really are (something that might not even be possible in your twenties) before jumping into "until death do us part" with another human.

There's certainly no right or wrong way to live your life. There's just your way.

I realized the importance of living life on my own terms, instead of those that society prescribes, shortly after college. I felt extremely unsatisfied at the time, and it wasn’t until I began sifting through some old-school self-development books that I began to ask myself the not-so-obvious questions: “Is this the life that I actually want to live? Do I really want to be doing this kind of work? Do I really want to pretend I’m someone else so that I can fit in?”

Write and speaker Krishnamurti phrased it best when he said, “It is no measure of health to be well-adjusted to a profoundly sick society." I realized that I was trying to do just that. I was trying to adjust to a society that was sick.

If we are going to pave our own path, it’s important to check out of societal expectations and check in to what’s going on inside. I’ve managed to do this with one simple question.

A few years back, I began the regular exercise of writing, “How do I want to live my life?” on a piece of paper and jotting down a list of whatever comes to mind. I didn’t need to come up with the answer right then, but I just dedicated myself to 5 to 10 minutes at a time to this practice.

The exercise led me to better understand what was most important to me and made me consider who I wanted to spend my time with, what I wanted to learn about, what philosophies I valued most, and what experiences I most craved.

Since we get only one shot at this game, why not trust ourselves to go after what we actually want? I’m not saying don’t get married or have your 2.5 children (even though the 0.5 part might be a bit challenging). I’m just here to remind you of the choices that you still get to make — all of them.

So if you’ve been playing this life game by someone else’s rules, you have the option to shift and make a different choice. Not right, not better, just different. I invite you to create your own rules, maybe even ones that make you feel slightly uncomfortable, yet alive inside.

Cheers to you, rule breaker.

