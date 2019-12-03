What All Men Need To Know About A Woman's Period (But No One Talks About!)

Each month, a woman experiences different physical and emotional changes as a result of her menstrual cycle. I compare these ebbs and flows to nature's seasons. There is a reason that nature has darker seasons of cold and quiet, and seasons of growth and light.

Our bodies are very similar to the natural environment, and learning to honor our own powerful internal cyclical nature is a gift. In fact, I believe that understanding how your hormones work in each phase of your cycle is the key to maximizing your potential, in both your personal and professional life.

As a hormonal health coach, I've educated women for years about these phases. But it’s recently occurred to me that if the people we share our lives with are ignorant of these changes, we’ll never be able to take the best care of ourselves or our partners.

So I'm sharing my guide for how both women and men should approach each phase. I wrote this post with straight couples in mind, but the information could be useful to anyone, regardless of sexual orientation.

1. The Bleeding Phase

Women: On the first day of your cycle, your progesterone levels drop significantly, which causes the shedding of your uterine lining. Progesterone is considered an anti-anxiety hormone, so this sharp drop might have you feeling more agitated. Estrogen also drops during this time, and your energy is at the lowest level in your cycle.

During this week, you may feel tired and withdrawn. You'll want to rest more than you usually do. You won’t be feeling at your best this week, but this is natural — so be patient with yourself. Here are your action steps for this week: