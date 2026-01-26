The Overlooked Link Between Chronic Dry Eye and Your Overall Well-Being

Common symptoms include dryness, grittiness, burning, and feeling like something is in your eye, according to Danielle Orr, OD, MS, FAAO, assistant clinical professor at OSU College of Optometry. Many people also experience the paradox of increased tearing, as poor tear quality causes irritation, she says. “The brain interprets this as a signal to produce more tears, but they don’t help, thus creating a vicious cycle,” Orr explains.