Advertisement
Dealing With Side Effects Of Dry Eye Disease Treatment? Here's How To Manage Them, According To Experts
If you're one of the 16 million Americans with dry eye disease, you're probably familiar with the uncomfortable symptoms: dryness, blurred vision, and irritation that simply won't quit. Luckily, there are many treatments that can manage these symptoms, including eye drops and ointments. The only catch? Dry eye disease treatments can sometimes cause their own side effects, making the condition difficult to manage.
But as the adage goes: Knowledge is power. By learning how to navigate these side effects, you can stay comfortable while successfully treating dry eye disease.
Ahead, learn why these side effects happen, plus what you can do to relieve them.
Common side effects of dry eye treatments
Burning sensation
If you have dry eye disease, the surface of your eyes is already red and dry, explains Jacqueline Hartono, O.D., optometrist at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital. Thus, when you add eye drops, it can cause uncomfortable (but temporary!) burning or stinging. "Think of it like a sunburn," says Hartono. "When you first add aloe, the skin is dry and irritated to begin with, so you'll have that stinging feeling."
In some cases, "the burning sensation is likely due to some irritation caused by the preservatives in eye drops," says William McLaughlin, O.D., optometrist at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center and clinical associate professor of clinical ophthalmology. This is more common with over-the-counter eye drops, which are more likely to contain preservatives.
Redness and irritation
For some folks, dry eye treatments can temporarily worsen redness and irritation. As with the burning sensation, this often happens because the surface of your eye is already itchy, dry, and irritated.
Again, preservatives in dry eye treatments can also play a role, especially if you tend to use them often (i.e., about four times a day), says Hartono. "This can lead to too many preservatives in the eye, [causing] redness and irritation," she notes.
Blurry vision
After applying eye drops, you might experience blurry vision for a few minutes. According to Hartono, this is often related to the way eye drops increase the tear film in the eye, particularly when using artificial tears. This causes "a difference in the way the light bends in your eye," causing blurry vision, says Hartono.
The texture and consistency of your dry eye treatment can contribute to blurry vision too. Case in point: "Over-the-counter drops are watery, versus ointments which are thicker," notes Hartono. Thicker solutions are more likely to cause blurry vision, but again, it's temporary and totally normal.
Allergic reactions
It's possible to experience an allergic reaction to ingredients in eye drops or other treatments. This can trigger allergic contact dermatitis in the eyes, eyelids, and skin around the eyes, causing symptoms like swelling and discomfort.
Such reactions are rare, according to McLaughlin—though it's still worth keeping in mind when you're using a particular treatment for the first time.
Strategies for managing side effects
If you've noticed mild side effects after starting a new treatment, you'll be glad to know that it's possible to manage them. Here, check out some tips for minimizing discomfort and maximizing your medication's effects.
Practice proper application techniques
Take some time to learn how to apply eye drops and ointments correctly. This way, you'll be able to reap the benefits of the treatment while avoiding future issues.
- Wash your hands: Always wash your hands with soap and water before using eye drops. It's one of the best ways to reduce the risk of infection, as noted by the National Eye Institute (NEI).
- Position your head correctly: Tilt your head back, then pull down your lower eyelid with one hand. Then, using the other hand, squeeze the eye drops into your eye. "You may use your finger to block the puncta [i.e., the inner corner of your eye] to increase absorption of the dry eye therapy," says McLaughlin.
- Avoid touching the dropper: When applying eye drops or ointment, "do not let the applicator touch the eye," says McLaughlin. It should also be kept away from your eyelids and hands. Again, this will help prevent infection, per the experts at NEI.
- Wait between drops: If you're using multiple types of eye medication, wait three to five minutes between applications. This will prevent one medication from diluting the other.
Reduce burning and stinging
If you're prone to burning and stinging when using dry eye treatments, consider these tips.
- Warm the drops: Cold eye drops can increase burning and stinging in your eyes, especially if they're already irritated. To make the eye drops more comfortable to use, warm the bottle by rubbing it between the palms of your hands. Remember, avoid touching the actual dropper.
- Gradually introduce treatments: If you're starting a new treatment, slowly increase your usage over time, unless otherwise noted by your eye doctor. This way, your eyes will be able to gradually adjust to the medication. It will also be easier to notice how your eyes respond to the treatment.
Reducing redness and irritation
The next time your peepers feel irritated after applying eye drops, try these tips.
- Apply a cold compress. A cold compress can help reduce redness and irritation, according to McLaughlin. Simply soak a clean cloth in cold water, squeeze out the excess moisture, then apply it on your eyes. You can also use a gel eye mask.
- Focus on anti-inflammatory foods: Eating plenty of foods rich in vitamins, minerals, and omega-3 fatty acids can help manage overall inflammation in the body. This is key for eye health, as well as full-body wellness.
- Avoid triggers: Environmental triggers (think smoke and wind) can irritate your eyes and tear film, which are likely already unstable and irritated, notes Hartono. Do your best to avoid these triggers, even when your eyes are feeling good.
- Use antihistamine drops: If you have pollen allergies, OTC antihistamine eye drops can ease any allergy-related symptoms. And yes, you can use them with your dry eye treatment, according to Hartono. "Most doctors recommend waiting two to five minutes [between applications] to make sure they're fully absorbed," says Hartono.
Address blurry vision
Although it's not possible to completely prevent blurry vision after using eye drops, there are ways to manage it.
- Wait it out: The blurriness won't last long, so it's best to wait until your eyesight goes back to normal. Typically, this will only take a few minutes.
- Wipe away excess drops: "You can use a clean tissue to wipe away excess moisture," suggests Hartono. This is especially helpful for thicker ointments, which are more likely to cause blurry vision.
- Apply at night: The temporary blurry vision can make it hard to go about your day. To avoid interruptions, use eye drops just before bedtime.
Handling allergic reactions
ICYMI above, allergic reactions to dry eye treatments are rare. Here's what you should do if you suspect you're having a reaction.
- Seek medical advice: Talk to your eye doctor as soon as you notice any allergy-like symptoms, such as swelling or intense itching. They're the best person to determine if you're experiencing an allergic reaction, along with your next steps.
- Switch medications: If your doc thinks you're allergic to a specific medication, they can suggest alternative treatments. Be sure to check with them before using a new medication, even if it's available over the counter.
Consulting your eye care provider
When it comes to treating dry eye disease, your optometrist or ophthalmologist is on your side. To ensure you get the most out of your treatment plan, follow these tips for keeping them in the loop.
Attend regular check-ups
As you continue to manage dry eye disease, regular eye checkups are key. The general recommendation is to visit your eye doctor every one or two years, according to the American Optometric Association. This will allow your eye care provider to keep track of your progress and adjust medications as needed.
Report side effects
If you develop any severe side effects while using dry eye treatments, chat with your doctor. Similarly, if your symptoms don't get any better, let them know. They might want to change your medication or explore alternative therapies.
Follow recommendations
Always follow your eye doctor's treatment plan and prescribed regimen, even if your eyes start to feel better. This way, if your symptoms change or get worse, your doctor will be able to make the best recommendations for your situation.
Conclusion
If you've been prescribed a dry eye treatment plan, managing the side effects can be overwhelming at first. However, by following the strategies outlined above—and working closely with your eye doctor—it's possible to minimize discomfort and find relief. Just be sure to chat with them before changing your treatment regimen. Not only is this crucial for successfully managing dry eye but for overall eye health too.
Watch Next
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
Enjoy some of our favorite clips from classes
What Is Meditation?
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Light Watkins
Box Breathing
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
What Breathwork Can Address
Mindfulness/Spirituality | Gwen Dittmar
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
Yoga | Caley Alyssa
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
Nutrition | Rich Roll
What to Eat Before a Workout
Nutrition | Rich Roll
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Nutrition | Sahara Rose
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
Love Languages
Love & Relationships | Esther Perel
What Is Meditation?
Box Breathing
What Breathwork Can Address
The 8 Limbs of Yoga - What is Asana?
Two Standing Postures to Open Up Tight Hips
How Plants Can Optimize Athletic Performance
What to Eat Before a Workout
How Ayurveda Helps Us Navigate Modern Life
Messages About Love & Relationships
Love Languages
Advertisement
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.
How Gut Health Could Impact Your Parkinson's Risk, Study Reveals
Gretchen Lidicker, M.S.