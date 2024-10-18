If you have dry eye disease, the surface of your eyes is already red and dry, explains Jacqueline Hartono, O.D., optometrist at Manhattan Eye, Ear & Throat Hospital. Thus, when you add eye drops, it can cause uncomfortable (but temporary!) burning or stinging. "Think of it like a sunburn," says Hartono. "When you first add aloe, the skin is dry and irritated to begin with, so you'll have that stinging feeling."