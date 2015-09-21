How To Have A Conscious Uncoupling, From The Woman Who Coined The Phrase

Many don’t believe it’s possible. For you and I both know that hurt people tend to hurt people, and even the most psychologically savvy and sophisticated of us are biologically predisposed to want to lash out at the end of love.

Our relationships are our homes and when they’re threatened, our brains go a little haywire. Yet, here’s the thing. That one rambling “tell it like it is” email or backbiting bit of character assassination may feel good in the moment, but it comes with a serious price.

You'll have to live with the consequences of every choice you make and every action you take during this trying period of your life. And if, in a huff, you take the bait and reactively plant sour seeds in your backyard, just remember that you’ll be eating the bitter fruits of those seeds — sometimes for many years to come.

The goal of a conscious uncoupling is not necessarily the restoration of justice, the attainment of restitution, or the vindication of being right. The goal of a conscious uncoupling is simply to be free. And there is no more powerful action to turn a difficult situation in a harmonious direction than a generous gesture of authentic loving-kindness.