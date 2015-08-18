5 Ways To Deepen Your Connection To The Divine

I had the opportunity to spend time with an incredible spiritual teacher on sacred land in New Mexico. His name is Arkan, and he does not have a personal website or social media platform. What he does have is a profound connection to Spirit and Mother Earth, which makes him one of the most impactful teachers I have ever been blessed to learn from.

His present, loving, grounded, joyful and patient way of being, impacted me more than any specific concept he taught. However, there was one thing in particular he said that resonated deeply with me ...

A group of us were sitting in a circle discussing spirituality, and how wonderful it is that we live in a time when so many people are waking up. We chatted about all the ways that spirituality is becoming more mainstream, from yoga to the myriad personal growth books readily available. After a long pause Arkan said, “To me, what spirituality is really about is one’s capacity to be guided.”

I felt the resonance of what he said in every cell of my body and continued to reflect on this definition of spirituality.

Spirituality is about one's capacity to be guided.

What this means is that it's not about how much we meditate, or how often we go to church. Or how many yoga poses or Sanskrit words we know. Or how much time we spend praying, or even how many pieces of "OM" jewelry we have.

Spirituality is really about how much we get out of our own way and allow ourselves to be guided by a higher power, or a God of our own understanding.

That means: