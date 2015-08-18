5 Ways To Deepen Your Connection To The Divine
I had the opportunity to spend time with an incredible spiritual teacher on sacred land in New Mexico. His name is Arkan, and he does not have a personal website or social media platform. What he does have is a profound connection to Spirit and Mother Earth, which makes him one of the most impactful teachers I have ever been blessed to learn from.
His present, loving, grounded, joyful and patient way of being, impacted me more than any specific concept he taught. However, there was one thing in particular he said that resonated deeply with me ...
A group of us were sitting in a circle discussing spirituality, and how wonderful it is that we live in a time when so many people are waking up. We chatted about all the ways that spirituality is becoming more mainstream, from yoga to the myriad personal growth books readily available. After a long pause Arkan said, “To me, what spirituality is really about is one’s capacity to be guided.”
I felt the resonance of what he said in every cell of my body and continued to reflect on this definition of spirituality.
Spirituality is about one's capacity to be guided.
What this means is that it's not about how much we meditate, or how often we go to church. Or how many yoga poses or Sanskrit words we know. Or how much time we spend praying, or even how many pieces of "OM" jewelry we have.
Spirituality is really about how much we get out of our own way and allow ourselves to be guided by a higher power, or a God of our own understanding.
That means:
- Letting go of expectations.
- Releasing attachments to the way we think things should be.
- Quieting the voice of our ego so we can hear the voice of inner wisdom.
- Making changes that might be scary and facing uncertainty with faith.
- Being of service to others that Spirit places in our lives in often unexpected ways.
In my own spiritual journey, I've learned that I experience my connection to the Source when I am willing to set aside time to tune in through mediation and prayer. I have grown the most spiritually when I have taken action on the guidance I receive — even when it does not always make logical sense. And even when others may not understand. But most especially, when I would rather stay in my comfort zone.
Our spiritual evolution depends on our willingness to attune and our courage to take action on the guidance we receive.
Remember, we are spiritual beings having a human experience, so I encourage you to gently reflect on your devotion to your spiritual life.
Here are five suggestions on how to deepen your spirituality:
- When you first wake up in the morning (before you get out of bed and definitely before you check your phone/email), spend at least three minutes in silent mediation. This is the time of day you are most open to guidance. Simply sit and breathe. The more you do this, the more receptive you will become
- Talk with the Source. Throughout the day, ask your questions either in your head or aloud. Build a relationship with the Divine.
- Notice the form guidance comes in. For some, it comes in images. Others hear things. Or, you may notice certain things or be drawn to particular conversations. Pay attention to where your attention is going — your action will start to follow.
- Be present so you are available for guidance. When you notice yourself feeling anxious about the future or dwelling on the past, bring your awareness back to the now by saying, “I am here now,” and take a deep breath. Guidance comes most easily when we are present.
- Set an intention before you go to bed to remember your dreams, and then record them in the morning. Keep a journal next to your bed, and when you first wake up start writing down what you remember. As you start to write, your memory will be triggered and more will come. It is important not to move a lot during this process. The closer you are to your sleep state, the better.
How do you receive guidance? I would love to hear more about your spiritual practice in the comment section below.
