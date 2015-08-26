I Cut My Wardrobe In Half & It Completely Changed My Life

I came to a turning point in my life last year when, standing in front of my closet, running late for work, I flung clothes across the room frantically as I wailed that I had absolutely nothing to wear. Despite the abundance of clothing that surrounded me in absolute disarray, I was having a meltdown over my own indecision. I had too many choices.

As my husband put it, I was being "completely ridiculous" and needed to get a grip on my admittedly first-world problem. And so, despite my love of fashion and my wardrobe, I knew something needed to change.

I don't remember exactly what outfit I ended up wearing that day, but the morning's antics played in mind as I decided to clear out, minimize and streamline my closet.

When I took the time to really think about how every single item I owned made me feel, I realized that an overflowing wardrobe brought me nothing but stress. Sure, I liked shopping and instant gratification of a purchase, but after that initial buzz wore off, what was I left with? Too many clothes and not enough hangers, that's what.

So I pared down. I cleared out, minimized and streamlined. I reduced my wardrobe by well over half, eliminating ruthlessly. I sold almost 100 pieces of clothing in the process, donating anything else, and eventually whittled my denim collection down to just three, perfectly-fitting pairs.