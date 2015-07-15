4 Qualities Of Highly Attractive People

Attraction is the energy that draws people closer to us. Attraction creates desire, intrigue and deeper connections in relationships. Attraction is also YOUR key to feeling completely turned on by your life. None of these things are unrelated.

Though underlying all of this is a fact that we don't usually recognize: attraction is something you can intentionally create more in yourself. But be patient ... I'll get to that.

The reasons we might like to become more attractive are, of course, pretty obvious: we all want to feel seen, known and cherished by others. But what is often overlooked when discussing attraction is that it actually brings fulfillment to a person.

I'm not just talking about being told you're pretty. Attraction is deeper than that. When you choose to become the most attractive version of yourself, you’re signing up to become the person you’ve always wanted to be, and telling that to the rest of the world. There’s nothing that feels better than claiming your identity full on, which is why the path of increasing attraction has creates such intrigue in those around you.

Now, if you’re interested in becoming the most attractive version of yourself — whether it’s to increase your confidence or to enliven a relationship — the path is always the same.

Below are four practices that are fundamental in creating highly attractive energy; by following these principles, not only will you start to glow with love from the inside out, but you’ll inspire strong attraction from people around you, too.

1. You must realize, and internalize, that attraction happens from the inside out.

Contrary to popular belief, attraction has very little to do with your outward physicality, and everything to do with how you feel about yourself.

People who we tend to perceive as "naturally attractive" likely spend less time trying to create an appearance that fits a particular aesthetic, and more time cultivating an inner connection to who they are. They understand that attractiveness is not about what they wear, but how they wear it; it’s not about what they do, but how they do it.

So what’s the “how” that makes the difference? Simple: an authentic connection to oneself.

Of course (and unfortunately), most people don’t take the time to get to know themselves. It's hard work, no doubt, but avoiding this journey automatically creates disconnection in your life … not only from yourself, but from others, too.

There's good news, however: inner connection is simple. Start with a journal practice, writing down your thoughts and feelings. Answer questions such as: Who am I? What do I want? What is important to me? From there, you’ll be on your way to knowing yourself in a deeper way.

By creating an inner connection to yourself, you’ll exude an energy of “being connected” which will always inspire others to want to connect with you, too.

2. You must take self-love seriously.

To be highly attractive to others, you must be highly attractive to yourself. In other words, you have to cultivate a loving relationship with yourself.

This might sound cliché, but there's a reason this wisdom is circulated again and again: when you feel good about yourself, people will feel the exact same way about you, too.

Sounds simple enough, right? Well here’s where the problem comes in …

Many people want others to be attracted to them because they don’t feel that great about themselves. They think the answer to feeling good comes from someone showering them with love. Or, even worse, they think the answer is having their insecurities validated by an unavailable partner.

To feel and embody attractiveness, you have to care for yourself, love yourself and trust yourself. The best way to tap into your natural self-love is through spiritual practice, such as yoga or meditation; daily practices that help you connect to the present moment, without all the baggage of your mind, will also connect you to the inherent goodness of your being.

3. Stop asking, “What’s attractive to others?” and start asking, “What’s attractive to me?”

There comes a point in most people’s lives when we decide to take a big leap — from trying to be what we think others want us to be, to finally being the people we want to become. The moment you make this leap, your attractive energy goes way up.

Remember, attractiveness reflects about how you feel about yourself. If you mold or change yourself for others, it means deep down, you doubt that you’re actually worthy as you are (even if this is unconscious). And if you doubt your worth, you can’t inspire strong feelings of attraction in other people.

By saying “F--- it," and "I’m ready to pave the path for my own journey!” you’re claiming yourself in a powerful way. You’re giving supreme importance to who you are and this, of course, commands respect from others. Self-possession makes others to want to take a stand for you, too.

4. You must practice accepting all parts of yourself, including your insecurities.

No one is saying self-acceptance is easy; self-acceptance is a practice.

But a common misconception is that people who are highly attractive don’t have insecurities. Well, this couldn’t be further from the truth. If you’re human, you doubt yourself from time to time — and that's only natural. What sets attractive people in apart is how they deal with their insecurities, and their process may come as a surprise you ...

People who are highly attractive don’t resist their insecurities or condemn themselves for their flaws; instead, they turn toward their insecurities and embrace them. They accept them.

Now you're probably asking, Why does this make people more attractive?

Because claiming all parts of yourself — including the flaws and “unattractive” parts — is the ultimate act of self-love. By embracing all of who you are, you naturally inspire others to embrace all of you, too.

If you’re new to this kind of practice, the best way to embrace your insecurities is by speaking kindly to yourself whenever you get triggered. “Oh, my fear of abandonment is here again. I feel really scared right now …” By staying with yourself during your fears, they’ll dissolve more quickly, and you’ll be more confident and able to handle anything that comes your way.

When you appreciate yourself and embrace all of who you are, you will inspire others to treat you with same qualities, too. Now that's what becoming highly attractive is all about.

