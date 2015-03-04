mindbodygreen

Dismiss

10 Practices To Experience Childbirth As A Spiritual Journey

Evelyn Ojeda-Fox
Written by Evelyn Ojeda-Fox

Birth is a sacred, spiritual journey to welcome a child into the world. It's an intuitive process that requires a woman to access her right-brain resources. This can get challenging when navigating a left-brain medical world, which tends to treat most pregnancy and childbirth as medical emergencies.

Culturally we're wired to accept these fearful misconceptions about labor — TV shows and movies often portray childbirth as a horror show with women screaming in gut-wrenching pain.

But what if all this fear is actually adding to pain in labor? That's the idea put forth by Grantly Dick-Read, author of Childbirth Without Fear. Labor pain is not just physical, he says; it's intensified according to our cultural messages and life experiences.

The key to reclaiming birth as a normal, natural, sacred part of life is to reconnect with your innate wisdom. Even when medical interventions are necessary for the safety of mom or baby, the sacred nature of birth can be preserved.

Here are 10 practices to help you experience birth as a sacred journey:

1. Turn off the TV and take a break from social media.

Eckhart Tolle wrote in A New Earth that the average 60 year-old American has spent 15 years staring at a TV screen. (And that tally doesn't even include hours on Facebook!) What could you do with those 15 years? Besides freeing enormous amount of time, turning off media will allow you to be more selective with the information and energy you bring into your pregnancy. Each time we turn on a device, we are exposed to whatever other people want to throw at us.

2. Embrace pregnancy and birth as a spiritual journey for the mother, father/partner and baby.

Birth is a mystery. It's perfect and larger than us, regardless of the outcome. We birth the way we live. So spend time in meditation, prayer, yoga, dance, nature, laughing, making love — whatever brings you joy and connects you to your Higher Self. Bringing presence into the most mundane activity turns the experience into a spiritual practice.

3. Find your tribe. Motherhood is not a one-woman show.

Mothers need elders, mentors and sisters to navigate motherhood. Finding a tribe even before conception will provide you with support and resources to have an easier transition into motherhood. Sure, social media has a place, but having a local, in-person group to rely on is priceless, and a great way to stave off the blues. (And if that's not enough motivation, know that social isolation can shorten your life.) Find your tribe now!

4. Nurture your connection with your baby.

Spend time nurturing a loving, joy-full relationship with your womb child — talking, singing, reading, listening to music, or massaging your belly. Even in the middle of a crazy day, you can take a moment to breathe and connect with your womb baby. Close your eyes and breathe deeply into your belly. Feel the inhale breath surrounding your baby. Feel the exhale softening your body. Just two breaths is a great place to start.

5. Recognize that your child is an active participant in his or her birth.

Acknowledge his or her participation in the birth process. Sometimes babies are born the way they need to be, not necessarily the way we want them to, regardless of what you do.

6. Create your birth vision and your family vision.

Spend time alone and with your partner to reflect on your new parenting role. Ideally, creating a family is a conscious act. Children grow in the space between the parents. What kind of space are you and your partner creating?

7. Trust that you have the inner resources to face whatever each moment brings your way.

This is more profound than trusting birth or even trusting your body. You are more powerful than you imagine!

8. Clear past trauma.

During childbirth, women are in a powerfully receptive state. Traumas that have not been addressed in a healthy way can surface and interfere with the birth process. Craniosacral therapy and Transformational Mentoring are two tools I share with my clients to clear trauma and remove fear.

9. Prepare as an endurance athlete would.

It's important to get enough rest, nutrition, proper supplementation, exercise, massage, chiropractic adjustments, etc. Childbirth is possibly the most physically demanding experience you will encounter. A depleted woman will be a depleted mother. Take a moment to watch this TED video by mathematician and image-maker Alexander Tsiaras. He shares a powerful medical visualization, showing human development from conception to birth and beyond.

10. Know your body.

Practice self perineal massage to familiarize yourself with new sensations on your perineum. Explore your pelvis in different positions. Try to discover which positions or postures open your pelvic outlet. Feeling comfortable in your body will ease your childbirth experience.

We are all the guardians of this sacred event. Regardless of the location or circumstances, it's imperative to safeguard the sacredness of birth.

Ready to learn more about how to unlock the power of food to heal your body, prevent disease & achieve optimal health? Register now for our FREE web class with nutrition expert Kelly LeVeque.

Evelyn Ojeda-Fox
Evelyn Ojeda-Fox
Evelyn Ojeda-Fox is a Transformational Mentor, gatherer of women and founder of The Peaceful Birth Project. Her Transformational Mentoring Method weaves together the very best of over...

More On This Topic

Women's Health

Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like

Abby Moore
Amy Schumer Reveals She's Doing IVF & Gets Real About What It's Like
Meditation

We Knew Mindfulness Could Help Anxiety — But Now There's Science To Back It Up

Christina Coughlin
We Knew Mindfulness Could Help Anxiety — But Now There's Science To Back It Up
$29.99

How To Create More Happiness

With Charlie Knoles
How To Create More Happiness
Love

Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"

Sarah Regan
Why We Fall For Psychopaths Like Joe Goldberg On Netflix's "You"
Change-Makers

Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment

Eliza Sullivan
Taco Bell Gets Supremely Green With New Packaging Commitment
Nature

Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Eliza Sullivan
Study Finds Slightly Stressed-Out Plants May Be More Nutritious

Popular Stories

Latest Articles

Routines

Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home

Sarah Regan
Yogi On A Budget? Here Are 5 Props You Already Have In Your Home
Mental Health

New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most

Sarah Regan
New Research Finds This One Emotion Drives Addictive Behavior The Most
Functional Food

Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan

Sarah Regan
Want To Try Going Plant-Based? Use This Vegan Grocery List + Meal Plan
Recipes

These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack

Jamie Schneider
These Keto Buffalo Cauliflower Nachos Are The Perfect Game-Day Snack
Home

This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe

Courtney Carver
This Borderline Genius Challenge Is Great For Editing Your Wardrobe
Recipes

You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)

Arthur Agatston, M.D.
You Gotta Try These Keto Hazelnut Muffins (With A Cup Of Coffee, Of Course)
Latest Articles

Sites We Love

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-17685/10-practices-to-experience-childbirth-as-a-spiritual-journey.html

Your article and new folder have been saved!