3 Scientifically Proven Ways To Increase Intimacy

Sometimes, in a more established relationship, it can feel more risky to become vulnerable. We humans love certainty, and revealing parts of ourselves which may create uncertainty might instill fear. Knowing that we know all there is to know about our partner makes us feel safe, so revealing aspects that the other may not yet know could seem unsafe. But surely, knowing that increasing self-disclosure can nudge the relationship to deeper connection, the risk outweighs the benefit?

These questions, along with four minutes of eye-contact made in silence, were seen to create a deep bond between participants, even though they were strangers. It would make sense, in this case, that asking these questions with an already established partner along with the eye gazing exercise, could serve to significantly enhance intimacy.

2. Sharing laughter

Remember the last time you had a good belly laugh with another person? Remember how much closer you felt with that person? Well, sharing humorous experiences with your partner contributes to increased feelings of intimacy and closeness. Humor is a very personal aspect of our personalities, as proven by the fact that we don't all share the same sense of humor. For this reason, it makes sense that when we share genuine laughter with someone else, then we feel as if they understand who we are a little better.

One study paired randomly assigned strangers and manipulated interactions to create or not create shared humorous experiences. The findings indicated that those who shared a humorous moment with the partner felt significantly closer to their partner than those who did not. Something as simple as watching a comedy with your partner where you both relate to the humor can allow you to feel closer and more intimate.

3. Exchanging feelings

Talking about how we feel within a relationship isn't always easy, but has seen to yield positive results for some couples. One study shows that couples who were instructed to deal with conflict by discussing the feelings that arose reported feeling more intimate with their partner than those who simply had a rational conversation. Revealing our feelings responsibly by using I statements can allow our partner to understand our behaviors and reactions.

Sometimes, forgetting everything we assume to know about our partner, and revisiting those intimate conversations can forge a profound bond. Remembering that often there are so many parts of others and ourselves that are hidden, even in the closest relationships, creates a space for unexpected affection. While it might feel scary to engage on a deeper level with the one you love, you may be surprised at both the depth of love you feel, as well as the increased respect you feel for the one you love.