Need A Great Night's Sleep? Try This Smoothie

There are three essential pillars of health: diet, exercise, and sleep. Most of us are pretty familiar with the effect that exercise has on sleep, but what how does diet impact our nightly slumber? Sure, we all know the obvious things (avoid caffeine late in the day) and the old wives’ tales (drink a warm glass of milk before bed) but is there any legitimate research on what we can and should eat to promote healthy sleep?
Luckily, there is. And were here to tell you all about it.
So without further ado, we present the Ultimate Pre-Sleep Smoothie, guaranteed to not only taste incredible and deliver your body powerful nutrients, but also help you sleep like a superfood-sated baby.
What It’s Made Of?
- 1 kiwi
- 1 frozen banana
- ½ cup uncooked oats
- 2 cups kale
- 1 tbsp honey
- 1 tbsp almond butter
- ½ cup milk (or soy milk)
Each ingredient in this recipe brings potent sleep-boosting powers to the blender. First you’ve got kiwi, which researchers in Taiwan have linked to substantial improvements in both sleep quality and sleep quantity, likely due to its high antioxidant and serotonin levels. The frozen banana gives your smoothie that I-can’t-believe-it’s-healthy creaminess, while also providing a shot of tryptophan — the sleepiness-inducing hormone found in turkey — to your brain.
If you’re skeptical about adding oats to your smoothie, just trust us here. Not only do they give a wimpy smoothie a bit more oomph, but they’re also packed full of magnesium and calcium, two minerals that, especially when taken together, have been associated with deeper, less interrupted sleep. Milk and kale provide an extra infusion of calcium, which Medical News Today confirmed prevents disruptions in REM sleep.
If you don’t do dairy, don’t fret — soy and almond milk both have their own unique sleep-improving powers. Adding honey means that your blood sugar stays stable throughout the night, thanks to its ratio of fructose to glucose Top it all off with a spoon-licking scoop of magnesium-filled almond butter, and you’ve got one unbeatable pre-bed bevvy.
If you didn’t feel so ready to turn in, you’d stay up to make seconds.