Need A Great Night's Sleep? Try This Smoothie

There are three essential pillars of health: diet, exercise, and sleep. Most of us are pretty familiar with the effect that exercise has on sleep, but what how does diet impact our nightly slumber? Sure, we all know the obvious things (avoid caffeine late in the day) and the old wives’ tales (drink a warm glass of milk before bed) but is there any legitimate research on what we can and should eat to promote healthy sleep?

Luckily, there is. And were here to tell you all about it.

So without further ado, we present the Ultimate Pre-Sleep Smoothie, guaranteed to not only taste incredible and deliver your body powerful nutrients, but also help you sleep like a superfood-sated baby.

What It’s Made Of?