Here’s What Melatonin Has To Do With A Healthy Sleep Pattern
There’s merit in a healthy meal or a single workout, but we all know that well-being is built on consistency. The same thinking goes for our sleep: One solid night of sleep every now and then doesn’t do much good. We need enduring sleep quality to function at our best—physically, mentally, and emotionally. Good food and exercise matter, but a healthy sleep pattern is top priority.
The thing is, that seems easier said than done. One in three U.S. adults report that they’re not getting enough sleep at night. More specifically, 14.5% of adults struggle to fall asleep while 17.8% struggle to stay asleep1. Take that into consideration and it’s no wonder why we’re seeing supportive melatonin products—like Natrol Melatonin 10mg—well, everywhere.
Melatonin has claimed its fame in the world of well-being, but how much do we really know about it? And how does it work?
The science of your sleep cycle
The sleep-wake cycle3 is overseen by a system in the hypothalamus called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN)—AKA our internal clock. It’s through this clock that our body is able to regulate with the light-dark rhythms of our environment. When it’s dark outside, photoreceptors in our eyes signal this “dark period” to our SCN, which tells our pineal gland to produce melatonin. And if it’s light outside, the opposite happens, ultimately inhibiting the synthesis of melatonin.
Through this process, our body has come to interpret the presence of melatonin as permission to hit the hay. But beyond supporting our sleep-wake cycle, research3 also suggests that our body’s natural melatonin has sleep-promoting properties itself, like lowering the body temperature or decreasing wakefulness. In a nutshell: a healthy sleep pattern starts (and ends) with melatonin!
100% drug-free
Natrol’s Melatonin 10mg gummies are 100% drug-free and a great supplement for adults who want to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.*☨ Even better, they are made with clean ingredients: non-GMO, and contain no synthetic dyes, and no artificial flavors, sweeteners or preservatives… Just you, waking up refreshed.*☨ And in a modern lifestyle where our sleep-cycle is often interrupted, that’s something of a sweet dream.
Common melatonin disruptors
Learning more about melatonin will shine a new light on bedtime habits (pun intended). Late nights in front of a computer screen, bright overhead lights past sundown, scrolling your social feed until you feel sleepy… The reality is, we live in a world where melatonin-disruptors are a part of the norm, with a direct impact on our sleep-wake cycle. And it doesn’t take much. Research4 indicates that just “a single daily light pulse of suitable intensity and duration in otherwise constant darkness” is enough to influence the melatonin rhythm.
The bottom line.
As human beings, we thrive on consistency. Cultivating a healthy sleep pattern is no exception. Now that we know more about melatonin—what supports and disrupts it—isn't it about time we get our sleep together?
Thankfully, it can be simple. Be mindful of light exposure too close to bedtime. Set screens aside at least an hour before bedtime, and enjoy dim and relaxing lighting instead. For those nights when you need a little extra sleep support, add Natrol’s Melatonin gummies (available in 1 to 10mg strengths) to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.*☨ You’re about to sleep better tonight, rest assured!*
☨Natrol Melatonin provides sleep support for occasional sleeplessness.
