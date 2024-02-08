Here’s What Melatonin Has To Do With A Healthy Sleep Pattern

Learning more about melatonin will shine a new light on bedtime habits (pun intended). Late nights in front of a computer screen, bright overhead lights past sundown, scrolling your social feed until you feel sleepy… The reality is, we live in a world where melatonin-disruptors are a part of the norm, with a direct impact on our sleep-wake cycle. And it doesn’t take much. Research4 indicates that just “a single daily light pulse of suitable intensity and duration in otherwise constant darkness” is enough to influence the melatonin rhythm.