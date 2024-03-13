Advertisement
Is Your Sleep Out Of Whack? Reset With These Natural Ideas
Sometimes you have every intention of getting to bed on time and clocking those eight hours, but then—life. You’re back from vacation and the time change has you upside down. It’s Daylight Saving Time and your body feels confused. Or maybe that work project has sent your routine out the window. It’s only normal to fall off your sleep schedule from time to time.
The question is, what do you do about it? Hot tip—waiting for things to sort themselves out isn’t always a great idea. The effects of ongoing sleep inconsistency cascade across our overall well-being. Studies have shown that irregular sleep can impact everything from metabolism1 and immunity2 to our mood3 and even work performance4.
Reset your sleep
If your sleep has been out of whack lately, consistency is the name of the game. Consistency is the essence of your sleep-wake cycle5, AKA your internal clock. Governed by a system of your hypothalamus called the suprachiasmatic nucleus (SCN), this clock is responsible for making you feel sleepy or alert in response to the light-dark rhythms of the environment.
When it’s dark out, the SCN instructs the pineal gland to produce melatonin, the sleep-promoting hormone. Inversely, if it’s light out, the SCN suppresses the synthesis of melatonin. This circadian rhythm is sensitive to the environment by design—so it’s no wonder why time changes or the occasional late bedtime can wreak havoc. If your sleep schedule is feeling off kilter, consider this the perfect time to find support like Natrol's Melatonin, (available in 1 to 10mg) or other natural ideas.*☨ Your sleep reset starts here.
Fall asleep faster with melatonin*☨
A healthy sleep cycle starts and ends with melatonin, literally. The presence of melatonin gets our body dreaming of sleep, but there are plenty of factors that get in the way. The different light and dark cues that come with time changes and jet lag, for example, are an ideal scenario for the support of a melatonin supplement.
As a 100% drug-free option, Natrol's Melatonin Gummies (available in 1 to 10mg) can help adults fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer.*☨ They’re made with clean ingredients, meaning no synthetic dyes and no artificial flavors, sweeteners, or preservatives. If it’s been a while since you’ve woken up refreshed, this tip is for you.*☨
Expose yourself to sunlight in the morning
Keeping things dark in the evening will help your body do its thing as far as natural melatonin production. But how you broach your mornings is also relevant. Studies6 show that exposing your eyes to morning light can help regulate the sleep-wake cycle, thereby promoting sleep quality. They also show that morning light suppresses melatonin production and increases cortisol6—in other words, helping you feel less sleepy and more alert to take on the day.
Soak up more daylight
If your sleep schedule has been on the rocks, consider spending more time outside. Enjoy a brief walk, take your work outside, or exercise outdoors. Research7 indicates that spending time outdoors (soaking up the natural daylight) can help you sleep earlier, longer, and better. Studies8 have even found that spending more time outside during the day is correlated with an earlier bedtime.
Power down your screens at night
Natural light has a strong effect on your natural sleep-wake cycle, but so does the artificial light of your screens. Because your circadian clock is even more sensitive to light changes in the evening, working late at night isn’t so ideal. Studies have confirmed that the light from LED screens can disrupt your body’s melatonin secretion. If answering late night emails has left you staring at the ceiling, consider taking Natrol Melatonin Gummies (available in 1 to 10mg) to fall asleep faster (and stay asleep longer).*☨
Hold yourself to a routine
Grown ups need a consistent and early bedtime too. Studies have found that an irregular bedtime has a negative impact on sleep quality. If you’ve fallen off of your sleep schedule, going to bed and waking up at the same time every day is your first step. Not only will regularity help your sleep quality, sleep consistency has been associated with overall well-being—brain health, heart health, and beyond.
The bottom line
By now, the importance of regular and plentiful sleep is standard counsel when it comes to well-being. Unfortunately, life doesn’t always serve up the perfect night of sleep. The good news is—whether it’s been a few nights or weeks of tossing and turning, it’s never too late to reset your sleep. Whether it’s a simple (and tasty) melatonin gummy or enjoying some extra hours outdoors, you’re just a few steps away from a new and restful rhythm.
☨Natrol Melatonin provides sleep support for occasional sleeplessness. If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, have a medical condition or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine.
The foregoing is advertiser paid content. mindbodygreen does not endorse, make any representations or warranties with respect to or verify the information contained in advertiser paid content.
