I Tried A 2-Day Regimen To Clear "Zombie Cells" From My Body
Aging is something to celebrate—but I would like to keep my body feeling (and, yes, looking) strong and youthful for as long as possible. While much of this comes down to healthy lifestyle choices, there’s research that indicates we could stand to give our bodies a little extra support from a cellular level.
And that’s exactly what Qualia’s Senolytic aims to do. The two-day cell rejuvenation regimen calls on powerful clinically researched compounds to target stressed or worn-out cells (senescent cells) in the body, which prevent healthy tissues and organs from performing at their best.*
I tested Qualia's Senolytic to find out why reviewers have dubbed this supplement a “fountain of youth,” touting its benefits that support a clear mind, energy, healthy skin, and joints.* Keep reading to learn everything you need to know about senescent cells, how they're impacting your body, and my results from taking Qualia's Senolytic two-day dose.
- Cellular senescence is a state in which stressed or damaged cells do not die off when they should—and it's considered a foundational hallmark of aging.
- Senescent cells (aka "zombie cells") wreak havoc on your body, and they increase with age.
- Qualia's Senolytic is a two-day regimen that acts as a cellular clean up to support healthy aging by making “space” for more youthful cells.*
- The dosage is six pills per day for two days, and the brand recommends completing the regimen once per month.
- Reviewers tout impressive results from Qualia's Senolytic, including energy, a clear mind, and healthy skin.*
What is Qualia?
Created by Neurohacker Collective, Qualia is a line of cognitive nootropics formulated with extensively researched ingredients. The brand believes in supporting the body’s natural function, rather than overriding it.
All Qualia products are gluten-free, non-GMO, vegan, and made with no artificial colors, flavors or sweeteners.
Each product undergoes primary and secondary testing—and the brand prides itself on using ingredients in their most biologically active form for the highest possible potency. The ingredients are carefully sourced and chosen based on extensive research.
What is cellular senescence?
Considered a hallmarks of aging1, cellular senescence is a state in which stressed or damaged cells linger in the body for longer than they are meant to. As the cells don’t die when they should, they’re often referred to as “zombie cells.”
Researchers compare cellular senescence to that one moldy piece of fruit that can ruin the entire bowl; even just a few senescent cells can irritate and anger nearby cells and tissues—potentially creating an even larger problem down the line.
Unfortunately, the number of senescent cells in a body tends to increase with age, which can lead to early signs of aging—and I don't just mean dull, dry, and crepey skin2. Cellular senescence can also interfere with immune, joint, and cognitive function.
What is Qualia Senolytic?
Senolytics are designed for a cellular housekeeping of senescent cells to make “room” in your body for more youthful, healthy cells—and this is what Qualia’s formula aims to do.*
The star ingredient in Qualia's vegan, non-GMO Senolytic formula is fisetin, a flavonoid found in foods like strawberries, apples, persimmon, grapes, onions, and cucumbers. Fisetin has been studied for its ability to encourage the management of senescent cells3, support the body's overall health, and promote bone health4 in preclinical studies.
Qualia also calls on other powerful ingredients in its formula, such as olive leaf extract, milk thistle seed extract, and longvida optimized curcumin extract to support tissue health, brain health, and cognitive function.*
How I tested Qualia Senolytic
Disclaimer: I only tested one round of Qualia Senolytic, so I can't speak to the long term results—but I'll call on the 400+ reviewers to do that.
I completed the regimen as recommended by the brand, with six pills per day for two days. While I don't love a 6-capsule serving, I do appreciate that this isn't a supplement you need to take daily.
Research suggests that it can take weeks for senescent cells to re-accumulate in the body, so the brand suggests completing the two-day regimen just one time per month (although some reviewers are so pleased with the results that they opt for every three weeks).
Results from Qualia Senolytic
I took the Senolytic at the same time as I was testing Qualia's Mind formula—so my results should be taken with a grain of salt—but I did experience energy support, productivity, and attention span support.* What stood out most was the sense of mental clarity I felt within a week of taking both supplements.*†
After reading hundreds of reviews from people who swear by Qualia's Senolytic, I came out with one common theme: Consistency is key.
Yes, many testers were shocked by how quickly they felt a sharp mind, less joint discomfort, and energy (add me to that list!)—but what speaks volumes is the number of people who have made this supplement such an integral part in their monthly routine.*†
One reviewer says, "I have energy like I had 10 to 20 years ago since taking Senolytic."* And others who stick with the Qualia Senolytic two-day regiment on a monthly basis rave that it's made them feel and look youthful, support their energy and focus long term, and made their whole body feel younger.*†
Who should try Qualia Senolytic?
It's important to note that no pill will ever compare to the benefits of living a healthy lifestyle with a nourishing diet—but Qualia's Senolytic is a great option for people who want to amp up those benefits.
There's enough research on cellular senescence to make me personally want to stop these "zombie cells" in their tracks, and the hundreds of positive reviews on Qualia's Senolytic formula speak for themselves.
Who shouldn't try Qualia Senolytic?
If you don't like taking large quantities of pills at once, this 6-capsule serving may not be for you. Additionally, since the best results do come with time, I wouldn't recommend Qualia Senolytic to those who are not going to be consistent with it.
The takeaway
Healthy aging won't be achieved with just one pill (or 12, in this case)—but Qualia's Senolytic is a powerful tool for those who want to slow the signs of aging at a cellular level.* Combine this "fountain of youth" with an active lifestyle, nourishing diet, and quality relationships, and you'll be on your way to a longer, healthier life.*
†Disclaimer: This review represents the personal experience and opinions of the author, and is not a guarantee, promise, or reflection of other users’ results. The author was provided [free product/compensation] in exchange for this endorsement.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.
If you are pregnant, breastfeeding, or taking medications, consult with your doctor before starting a supplement routine. It is always optimal to consult with a health care provider when considering what supplements are right for you.
