However! "Not all senescent cells are harmful 'zombie' cells that should be eliminated to prevent age-related diseases," says Russak. See, research shows that some senescent cells can actually help heal damaged tissues2 . "Senescent cells can be beneficial in the short term by adjusting the plasticity of neighboring cells, but their prolonged presence can be deleterious," Russak explains further. "Therefore, it is important to develop strategies to eliminate senescent cells selectively."