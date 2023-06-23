Mature skin also tends to be on the drier and sensitive side, so gentle acids have their place here, too. Great news: This Savor Beauty mask includes lactic acid and gluconic acid, which are two of the best chemical exfoliants for fragile skin. The former is an AHA that doesn’t penetrate as deeply as others. The latter is a polyhydroxy acid (PHA), which has an even larger molecular structure than AHAs and BHAs, so it’s super delicate on the skin.

Not to mention, this PHA also functions as a humectant, which means it simultaneously draws water into the skin, making it instantly appear more firm and plump. As if that wasn’t enough, the formula also relies on pumpkin enzymes to brighten and smooth the complexion.

What our tester says

“This formula was practically made for me. It's for those with sensitive skin, but are starting to see signs of aging. (It's a tough balance! You want to be proactive with fine lines, but you certainly don't want to be too aggressive to the point of irritation.) This blends together lactic acid, pumpkin enzymes, and gluconic acid (which helps with collagen). The result is smoother, happier skin.” — Engler