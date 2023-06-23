Even as someone who doesn’t have sensitive skin, I find myself gravitating towards Tata Harper’s essential oil-free Superkind line. Trust: These products may be gentle, but they deliver ultra-glowy results. This creamy mask features self-neutralizing AHAs, along with white kaolin clay to delicately unglue dead skin cells and absorb excess oil.

What does “self-neutralizing” mean, you ask? Well, after you apply the mask and let it set for the allotted 20 minutes, the AHAs actually stop working—so you don’t have to worry about leaving it on for too long and risking irritation. Feel free to marinate as long as you like.

What our tester says

“Perhaps one of my favorite masks of all time, this lush formula is a delight. It's slightly enzymatic, decadently hydrating, and seriously brightening. When I'm lucky enough to have a jar, I use it once a week—and take advantage of every last drop. I recommend it to everyone I know.” — Alexandra Engler, mbg beauty director