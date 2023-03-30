Talk Of The Team: 14 Products mbg Beauty Editors Adored In March
A floral-focused theme for the first month of spring may feel a little too on the nose. (Recall the iconic Miranda Priestly dig: Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking). I can practically see the eye rolls through my computer screen, but to us, bloom refers to far more than flowers—it’s a stage of development, ripe with promise. Isn’t that the month of march in every essence?
I’ll spare you all the spring metaphors about rebirth and new beginnings, but this month does feel somewhat like a clean slate. (It’s the perfect time for spring cleaning, after all.) And as the weather thaws and the trees start to blossom, it’s not uncommon to dabble in beauty looks that similarly liven up your complexion. These products below can help you do just that.
Ahead, shop the picks our beauty editors couldn’t stop raving about these first few weeks of spring. We suggest snatching up a bunch—just like you would a bouquet of blooms.
Talk Of The Team: March
Westman Atelier Skin Activator Serum
Why we love it
- Since it's from the master of effortlessly luxe cosmetics, Gucci Westman, it's no wonder that this serum glides perfectly under makeup
- Hydrates, strengthens the moisture barrier, smoothes skin texture, and reduces irritation
- Refillable
- Fragrance-free and appropriate for all skin types, including sensitive skin
The serum floods the skin with several layers of ingredients, including ceramides, peptides, four kinds of hyaluronic acid, amino acids, fermented algae, and antioxidant-rich botanicals like noni fruit and prickly pear extract.
As if this robust bouquet of actives wasn't enough, it uses a special delivery system that allows the ingredients to sink into the epidermis more effectively. It's called multi-lamellar technology, and it mimics the skin's structure—releasing ingredients were they're needed most. This, my friends, is a serum of the highest order. —Alexandra Engler, mbg beauty director
Ellis Brooklyn Florist
Why we love it
- Complex floral fragrance
- Smells like a spring garden
- Beautiful packaging
We can’t have a spring theme without discussing Ellis Brooklyn’s latest floral launch! To be honest, I’m not really a floral fragrance person. I much prefer something muskier—although I have been one to reach for a gourmand recently (consider me influenced by the Y2K craze). Florals just seemed a little meh to me, until this sparkly, citrus-y number came into my life.
Allow me to declare: This is not your standard floral fragrance. Upon first spritz, you’ll catch whiffs of Italian bergamot, lily of the valley, and pear, then a lingering gardenia, honeysuckle, and jasmine as the juice dries down. And for the earthy fragrance lovers out there, this perfume also has slight notes of sandalwood and cedarwood. I find myself gravitating towards this scent on a daily basis, which has me thinking: Have I just become a florals person? —Jamie Schneider, mbg beauty editor
Image Skincare BIOME+ Smoothing Cloud Crème
Why we love it
- Microbiome friendly ingredients
- Replenishes dry skin instantly
- Adds a dewy glow
"Cloud crème" is the perfect name for this rich moisturizer. The cushiony whipped formula is packed with microbiome-friendly fermented squalene, snow mushroom and hyaluronic acid for hydration, sunflower extract for a subtle glow, and so much more. What’s more, clinical study results showed that this product increased skin moisture levels by 41% in 30 minutes. It’s no wonder when I put on this moisturizer, it looks like I just stepped out of an hour-long facial. —Hannah Frye, mbg assistant beauty editor
Saie Glowy Super Skin Weightless Hydrobounce Serum Foundation
Why we love it
- Buildable coverage without looking cakey
- Super lightweight and serum-like
- 36 shades
I’ve never met a foundation that made my skin feel so petal soft. I suspect it’s because the formula comprises 85% skin care ingredients and 15% pigment—so it’s basically a serum that provides coverage. Of those skin care ingredients, you’ll find the brand’s proprietary Hydrobounce Complex, which features cross-linked hyaluronic acid, non-equilibrium hyaluronic acid, polyglutamic acid, and rice bran peptides to infuse the skin with hydration. (Read: This is a very hydrating foundation.)
Whenever I wear this lightweight formula, I truly forget I even have it on (it’s that breathable), yet it actually provides the perfect amount of coverage. Want proof? I once applied a layer in the morning, ran around the city all day, then went to a friend’s birthday party after work—and I didn’t have to retouch a thing. —Schneider
Ourself Daily Purifying Cleanser
Why we love it
- Dual sulfate-free surfactant power
- Niacinamide helps even skin tone
- Large bottle, so it will last a while
I’ve used plenty of pricey cleansers that perform just as well as a $10 option. However, this one truly stands out as a superior cleansing product both on the ingredient list and in real life. I’ve been using it nightly for about a month and I’m equally impressed every time. When I wash away the cleanser, my skin looks better than before I started—it’s less irritated, more even-toned, dewy, and bright. Plus, my skin feels squeaky clean thanks to the zero residue left behind. Honestly, this cleanser made me believe that face wash can do more than the bare minimum. —Frye
Phlur Solar Power
Why we love it
- It features a a unique orange flower molecule that utilizes a sustainable extracting process. Here's how the brand describes it: "The bio-sourced process and biodegradable solvents create a 100% natural ingredient."
- Transparent formula & ingredient sourcing
- A blend of natural extracts and safe synthetics
It's as if a perfume was made just for me. The star ingredients are bergamot, neroli, jasmine, driftwood, and a sprinkling of sea salt. The end result is bright with citrus, warmed with musk and coastal woods, lightly sweetened with airy florals, and freshened with marine notes.
There's a very specific sensation that I often long for: The body warming in the sun just after getting out of the ocean—skin, cradled in salt and sand, gently bathed in light. One spritz of this, and I'm there. —Engler
Alpyn Beauty Pore Perfecting Liquid with 2% BHA & Borage
Why we love it
- Plant-powered & super gentle
- Dissolves oil without drying out the skin
Think of this formula like the gentler, plant-based version of another famous 2% BHA toner (you know the one). Thanks to the 2% salicylic acid, it helps dissolve excess oil and dead skin cells, yet anti-inflammatory borage extract and hydrating tremella mushroom mean it won’t ever strip the skin. Like all of Alpyn Beauty’s offerings, the plants in this formula are wild-crafted—meaning, they’re harvested from their natural ecosystem (rather than on a farm) and extra-resilient against environmental stressors.
My routine is quickly becoming Alpyn Beauty everything, so I wasn’t surprised to fall in love with this new exfoliator. It really is one of the most gentle leave-on treatments I’ve used—not even a tingle. But my skin definitely looks brighter and more even-toned the next morning, so I can tell it’s working. —Schneider
DedCool Hand & Body Wash “Taunt”
Why we love it
- Luxurious scent
- Clean and natural formula
- Lasting scent
A life goal is to make my shower experience feel like a five-star spa. One key step: Find a body wash that smells and feels luxurious. Enter, this A+ pick: The Taunt scent from DedCool. They took one of their most popular clean fragrance scents and turned it into a body wash, so no, it’s not just a single flower or botanical scent (like many body washes), it’s a unique and sensual blend that’s just as complex as wearable perfume. During your rinse, you’ll be showered in bergamot, vanilla, amber, and fresh dew—elevating your shower experience every single time. —Frye
Beekman 1802 Oh! Mega Moisture Milk
Why we love it
- Super moisturizing
- Doesn’t make you look greasy
- Wears well under makeup
You may know that plant oils contain nourishing fatty acids that strengthen the skin barrier. Well, this facial oil contains fermented plant oils, which give you 90x the amount of fatty acids (yes, you read that right) and provide 20% deeper skin penetration. Of course, those fermented oils are paired with goat milk for even more skin-healthy vitamins and minerals.
My favorite perk, however, is the experience. It’s like if a facial oil and a milky serum had a baby: It’s rich and silky, yet it doesn’t leave behind any greasy residue. It also smells heavenly—my partner swears it smells like cinnamon. It is a bit thick for me, so I will actually use it in place of moisturizer after applying my hyaluronic acid serum. Thanks to those fermented plant oils, my skin has more than enough hydration. —Schneider
OLAY Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Moisturizer with SPF 30
Why we love it
- Fragrance-free
- Doesn’t pill under makeup
- Lightweight yet hydrating
As someone who is decidedly sick of the freezing, gray skies, I’m certainly celebrating the beginning of spring and reveling in the sun’s rays—but, ahem, that means you need to be extra diligent with sunscreen. Consider this a friendly reminder! Recently, I’ve been gravitating towards this new Hyaluronic + Peptide 24 Moisturizer from OLAY: It’s simple, fragrance-free, and hydrating, thanks to hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and peptides.
It is technically a sunscreen-moisturizer hybrid, but I find it’s lightweight enough to layer on top of my regular moisturizer. The added veil of moisture is just what I need to nix stubborn winter chap and keep my skin protected. —Schneider
Renée Rouleau Better Than Balm
Why we love it
- Melts away even stubborn eye makeup with ease
- Fully rinses off
- Great option for acne-prone skin
I’m an avid oil cleanser girl, but I don’t love the feeling that some thick and waxy balms can leave on my skin post-rinse. Luckily, celebrity esthetician Renée Rouleau agreed, which is why she made this 2-in-1 oil cleanser that turns into a milky cleansing lotion when you add water. This gel-like balm melts away stubborn makeup (yes, even liquid eyeliner), then functions as a second cleanse as well. —Frye
Native Deodorant & Body Spray
Why we love it
- Fast dry-down time
- Smells like perfume
- Ozone-friendly
- Aluminum-free
Native is known for their aluminum-free deodorants that are so good, they rival your standard drugstore options—and now, they have equally magnificent (and aluminum-free) deodorant sprays for those that adore a fresh spritz. The fine nitrogen powered mist is ozone-friendly, made with just six ingredients, and it dries down without making your pits feel slick.
The brand offers six classic scents, but my favorite of the bunch is Lilac & White Tea, an “addictive but subtle white floral scent with a hint of crushed tea leaves.” The perfect fit for our bloom theme, if you ask me. —Schneider
dpHUE Glossy Glaze
Why we love it
- Adds instant shine & dimension
- Very user-friendly
- Quick results
I’m already a fan of dpHUE’s Gloss+ (you can read about my results here), so I had a feeling I’d fall in love with the brand’s new two-minute color treatment. For the record, I don’t have color-treated hair, but the formula adds just a hint of color that tones and blends the natural hues of my strands; I used the golden blonde shade to amplify some of my natural highlights, and I could really see my color bloom to life.
The mullein flower extract imparts extra shine (it also makes this pick very on-theme), while upcycled sugar cane, lemon zest, and ceramides help smooth frizz and condition your locks. It’s essentially a conditioning treatment that also enhances your color. —Schneider
Palmless Nourishing Oil
Why we love it
- Sustainably sourced ingredients
- Bright, happy, orange hue
- Blend of botanicals nourishes the skin barrier
- Multipurpose
Palm oil has been a staple ingredient in countless beauty products for decades, but as you probably know, it’s certainly not a sustainable option. Luckily, Palmless created a multi-purpose oil that checks every box, sans pam oil. The blend includes Palmless Torula Oil, a novel ingredient biodesigned by the scientists and innovators at C16 Biosciences to enhance skin barrier function.
The addition of jojoba, meadowfoam, oat kernel, and fruit oils creates a rich lather that feels luxurious and deeply nourishing. I’ve been lathering this oil head to toe post-shower and let me tell you, it’s certainly better than any palm oil product I’ve used. —Frye