A floral-focused theme for the first month of spring may feel a little too on the nose. (Recall the iconic Miranda Priestly dig: Florals? For spring? Groundbreaking). I can practically see the eye rolls through my computer screen, but to us, bloom refers to far more than flowers—it’s a stage of development, ripe with promise. Isn’t that the month of march in every essence?

I’ll spare you all the spring metaphors about rebirth and new beginnings, but this month does feel somewhat like a clean slate. (It’s the perfect time for spring cleaning, after all.) And as the weather thaws and the trees start to blossom, it’s not uncommon to dabble in beauty looks that similarly liven up your complexion. These products below can help you do just that.

Ahead, shop the picks our beauty editors couldn’t stop raving about these first few weeks of spring. We suggest snatching up a bunch—just like you would a bouquet of blooms.