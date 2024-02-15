If you're on the hunt for an affordable CBD brand that still delivers a high quality product, then I highly recommend Lazarus Naturals. Whether the company is focusing on transparency around their production process or price point, it delivers reliable CBD products that I felt comfortable taking daily for almost a month. My standout product from the bunch is the Calm CBD Gummies, but I think those looking for the most bang for their buck can benefit from any of the CBD oils or tinctures. Just watch out for the strong hemp flavor and be prepared to mix into another drink or food item!