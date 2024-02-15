Advertisement
I Tested Lazarus Naturals CBD For 4 Weeks — Here's What Happened
I started taking hemp CBD daily about two years ago, after learning about the importance of the endocannabinoid system (ECS) to your overall health. Since then I've researched and tested dozens of CBD products—and no brand has piqued my interest quite like Lazarus Naturals.
When comparing affordable CBD products, Lazarus Naturals often beats out the competition with one of the lowest cost per mg of CBD on the market. Despite the budget-friendly price point, the CBD brand emphasizes the importance of quality, even offering a handful of USDA certified organic oils.
As someone who takes a lot of CBD, Lazarus Naturals simply seemed too good to be true. Eager to know whether Lazarus Naturals was truly a good CBD brand, I spent four weeks testing out four of its best-selling oils and gummies.
CBD Oils, Gummies, & Tinctures
- Lazarus Naturals offers some of the most affordable CBD on the market but the brand still prioritizes organic ingredients when possible.
- I felt the biggest impact from the Calm CBD Gummies, which have a sweet berry flavor and barely taste of hemp.
- My least favorite product was the full-spectrum hemp oil. I liked the tincture's calming effect, but I didn't like the oily consistency of the base.*
- Lazarus Naturals meets my high standards for CBD, and I think they're a great value for beginners.
What is Lazarus Naturals?
Founded in 2014, Lazarus Naturals is an employee-owned hemp CBD company that follows a "farm to door" approach, which means it owns every step of the production process.
The company owns organic hemp farms in Oregon, where it grows certified organic hemp. Instead of drying hemp indoors—which may increase the risk of mold if moisture is trapped in large hemp plants—Lazarus Naturals allows hemp to naturally air dry in the field.
Once air dried, the brand then tests plant material to see that it meets requirements for heavy metals, pesticides and potency. Hemp is a bio-accumlator that removes toxins from the soil, so this testing is extra important.
From there, the brand opts for an ethanol extraction that often leads to a lighter colored CBD extract. All CBD products then undergo third-party testing and receive a certificate of analysis (COAs), which you can find in the brand's database.
What products does Lazarus Naturals make?
How I tested Lazarus Naturals
Most days I aim to consume about 25mg of hemp CBD per day, which our team considers to be a "moderate" dose of hemp. Instead of taking my regular CBD lineup, I swapped in Lazarus Naturals products for four weeks.
During this time, I took one product per week and took notes on how they impacted my mood and sleep. Of course, other factors like activity levels, nutrition, stress, and sleep hygiene will all play a role, too.
Every Lazarus Naturals product that I tested
- Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum Calm CBD Gummies, 10 gummies for $12
- Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum Sleep Gummies, 10 gummies for $12
- Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum Classic Tincture, 30mL for $40
- Lazarus Naturals Full-Spectrum Sleep Tincture, 30mL for $40
My testing experience
Full-Spectrum CBD Calm Gummies
Key ingredients: 25mg of CBD; L-theanine, ashwagandha
These Full-Spectrum Calm CBD Gummies were by far my favorite item of the bunch. Not only do they taste great, but my HRV went up about five points on average during the week I took these calming CBD gummies.*
Each gummy combines 25mg of CBD with 40mg L-theanine and 40mg of organic ashwagandha powder—but I'm just as impressed by what the brand leaves out. You won't find any artificial dyes or sweeteners in these gummies.
Instead their color and flavor comes from organic fruit juices, including pear, lemon, and blueberry. While each gummy does have 4 grams of sugar—which is on the higher end—I found they didn't taste too sweet.
If you're sensitive to hemp flavor at all, I'd highly recommend these gummies. They're far milder than other options on the market, and you can start with a trial-sized 10-pack.
Full-Spectrum Cannabinoid Sleep Gummies
Key ingredients: 15 mg CBD, 5 mg CBG, 5 mg CBN; lemon balm, chamomile, passion flower
My sleep scores are typically in the high 80s or low 90s on my Oura ring, so I didn't expect to see a huge change in my scores when I swapped in these Full-Spectrum Sleep Gummies. As someone who takes a sleep aid a few times a week, I simply wanted to see my scores stay on track week over week.
Before starting my testing process, I was most excited by these gummies and their corresponding sleep oil. Technically named cannabinoid gummies, this full-spectrum formula combines 15mg of cannabidiol (CBD) with 5mg of cannabinol (CBN) and 5mg cannabigerol (CBG).
While the benefits of CBD are relatively well-known, our understanding of other minor cannabinoids, like CBN and CBD, is more limited. Early research suggests CBN could be a powerful tool for promoting better sleep1, while CBG is thought to support the body's natural recovery.*
Along with this combo of cannabinoids, the vegan gummies also have lemon balm, passion flower extract, and chamomile. So even if you're dubious of any cannabinoid's power to put your body at ease, there's plenty of additional herbal support.
My experience
When I took these gummies, my sleep scores stayed consistent; it was a stressful travel week where I spent a few nights away from home, and my numbers definitely saw a slight dip during this period. However I didn't feel the cannabinoid gummies were to blame—and I actually think my scores wouldn't been worse without them.*
I will warn; minor cannabinoids tend to have a strong hemp flavor in my experience, especially when combined together. I found the these gummies had a stronger hemp flavor.
Full-Spectrum Classic CBD Oil Tincture
Key ingredients: 50 mg CBD
Unlike CBD gummies, oils or tinctures tend to have minimal ingredients. While some brands opt to flavor their oils, Lazarus Naturals keeps it simple.
The brand's extra potency full-strength CBD oil just has 50mg of full-spectrum hemp CBD mixed into a base of organic MCT oil and hempseed oil. I personally found this combo to produce a super oily consistency. This feedback may sound strange to anyone who has never tried CBD oil, but the texture is slippery and really coats the tongue—which isn't always the case with CBD tinctures.
I recommend mixing this CBD oil into another beverage to make a CBD-enhanced smoothie, juice, or tea. As someone who likes to take their CBD oil straight, I wasn't a huge fan of this extra step. In hindsight, I should opted into one of the brands flavored options, like Blood Orange or Chocolate Mint.
If you're looking for potency without additives, this CBD oil is your best bet. The USDA certified organic oil delivers with a minimal ingredient list yet packs a powerful punch.
Full-Spectrum Sleep Tincture
Key ingredients: 30mg CBD, 10mg CBG, 10mg CBN
While I'm a huge fan of taking CBD gummies during the day, I actually prefer to take oils at nighttime. I like to avoid the extra sugar right before I drift off to sleep, so this full-spectrum sleep tincture was high on my list of must-try items.
Unlike the gummies, this tincture doesn't have any added herbal support. Instead you're relying heavily on the combination of cannabinoids to promote a full night's rest—and I'm happy to report they stand up to the test.* Similar to my week of CBD gummies, my sleep scores stayed consistent while taking this oil.
Sure, it has a strong hemp flavor similar to the CBD oil, but I don't mind putting up with this flavor at nighttime if I can avoid sugars and additives. Towards the end of the week, I also played with adding it into a sleepytime mocktail—which was my favorite way to take it.
Ultimately this is one CBD product that you'll have to get used to taking straight thanks to the oilier base and strong hemp flavor. But I think it's an adjustment worth making (unless you just want to stick to the CBD sleep gummies).
FAQ
Is Lazarus Naturals full-spectrum?
Some Lazarus Naturals products are full-spectrum, but the brand also offer broad-spectrum (THC-free) and CBD isolate options. If you don't mind small doses of THC, I recommend sticking with full-spectrum hemp to unlock the entourage effect.
Is Lazarus Naturals third party tested?
Yes! Not only dose Lazarus Naturals completed their own testing of hemp, but the brand also sends final CBD products to a third-party testing lab. Results are available in the form of COAs on the brand's site.
Is Lazarus Naturals a good CBD brand?
There's a lot to love about Lazarus Naturals; the certified B corp is employee-owned and committed to offering CBD at an affordable price. Just look at the brand's assistance program for veterans, those on long-term disability, and low income households!
Lazarus Naturals is a CBD brand that I feel good about recommending to other people. I like brand's emphasis on organic ingredients and focus on owning every step of the production process (which helps it maintain control over the final product quality).
The takeaway
If you're on the hunt for an affordable CBD brand that still delivers a high quality product, then I highly recommend Lazarus Naturals. Whether the company is focusing on transparency around their production process or price point, it delivers reliable CBD products that I felt comfortable taking daily for almost a month. My standout product from the bunch is the Calm CBD Gummies, but I think those looking for the most bang for their buck can benefit from any of the CBD oils or tinctures. Just watch out for the strong hemp flavor and be prepared to mix into another drink or food item!
Ready to try yourself? The brand is offering 20% all products until midnight tonight.
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease
