The 13 Best CBD Lubes Of 2024, Plus Benefits And How To Choose The Best One For You
If you have trouble finding your chill in the bedroom (or simply want to take your intimacy to the level), allow us to introduce you to your new savior: CBD lube.
The best CBD lubricants aim to enhance your sexual adventures and potentially decrease any pain, says Dr. Lynn Parodneck, M.D., medical cannabis expert, former OB/GYN and medical board advisor at TribeTokes.*
If your interest is piqued, keep scrolling to hear what experts have to say about this CBD topical.
Plus, discover our picks for the 13 best CBD lubes below and learn about the potential benefits of bringing CBD into your bedroom.
- Best CBD lube alternatitive: Joy Organics Organic CBD Massage Oil
- Best oil-based CBD lube: Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD
- Best latex-safe CBD lube: Kush Queen Water-based CBD Lube
- Best water-based CBD lube: GoLove CBD Intimate Serum
- Best textured CBD lube: Lure Deluxe Intimacy Oil
- Best CBD lube for pain: Toca Toto oil
- Best CBD lube for anal: Toca QULO
- Best CBD lube for oral: Flora + Bast APHRODISIA Intimate Arousal Oil
- Best individually packaged CBD lube: Privy Peach CBD Infused Intimate Oil
- Best organic CBD lube: Moon Mother CBD Intimacy Oil
- Best plant-based CBD lube: Anada Touch Bliss Intimate Oil
- Best CBD lube for sensitive skin: Kiskanu Hemp CBD Intimacy Oil
- Best CBD lube with aloe: “O” By Dani Pepper CBD Orgasm Enhancer
Joy Organics Organic CBD Massage Oil
- Image by Joy Organics
- Image by Joy Organics
Pros
- USDA-certified organic
- Unscented
Cons
- Broad spectrum only
- Not compatible with condoms
If you want to stick your toes into the world of CBD lube without going “all the way,” this massage oil is an excellent starting point. It includes a blend of organic MCT oil and broad-spectrum CBD designed to soothe tense muscles.*
This pick has also earned a rare USDA-certified organic seal. Plus, if your massage session happens to escalate, the lube is safe for intimate skin.
Sustainability & sourcing: Joy Organics sources its CBD from USDA certified-organic farms.
Transparency: You can readily view third-party lab results on Joy Organic’ website.
Foria Awaken Arousal Oil with CBD
- Image by Foria
Pros
- Organic hemp
- Vegan-friendly
- Fast-acting
Cons
- Not safe for latex
Designed to promote female arousal and pleasure, Foria’s Wellness Awaken Arousal Oil provides a gentle dose of CBD that’s great for beginners. The organic MCT oil creates a moisturizing base, while organic essential oils like cardamom provide soothing scents that help you relax. You can use this with your favorite oil-safe toy, your partner, or both.
Our commerce editor, Carleigh Ferrante, personally loves the Awaken Arousal Oil for its natural, organic ingredients and how quickly you can feel the effects.
She says you’ll feel the tingling sensation within just a few minutes (the brand notes it can take anywhere from five to 30 minutes) and that the oil does a great job of intensifying any experience.
Sustainability & sourcing: All of Foria’s hemp is USDA organic-certified. The brand also uses regenerative cultivation practices to promote biodiversity and enhance soil and water quality.
Transparency: You can look up COAs by batch number on Foria’s website.
Kush Queen Water-Based CBD Lube
- Image by Kush Queen
- Image by Kush Queen
Pros
- Safe for condoms and toys
- Non-staining
Cons
- Low concentration of CBD
While not every lubricant can be used with condoms, Kush Queen’s CBD Lube boasts a water base, making it safe for both latex and silicone. Reviewers report that the lubricant’s texture is slippery and non-sticky.
Since this pick is designed for all genders, you can use it to ease friction in pretty much any erogenous zone you like.
Sustainability & sourcing: Kush Queen sources its hemp from a farm in Oregon that doesn’t use pesticides or genetically modified nutrients.
Transparency: Kush Queen tests its CBD from a third party lab for potency and safety. You can view results on the lab test page.
GoLove CBD Intimate Serum
- Image by GoLove
Pros
- Sourced from organic hemp
- Moisturizing and hypoallergenic
- Monk fruit provides sweetness
Cons
- No subscription option
If you’re looking for a lube that plays well with condoms, GoLove’s CBD Intimate Serum is a standout choice. Each bottle contains 200 mg of organic hemp CBD extract to help you cultivate a sense of calm.
The formula also features ingredients like hyaluronic acid to moisturize and soothe your skin. Another plus: If some were to get on your tongue (wink, wink), the monk fruit flavoring provides a touch of sweetness.
Sustainability & sourcing: GoLove’s uses organic hemp grown in the United States.
Transparency: COAs are available online at GoLove’s website.
Lure Deluxe Intimacy Oil
- Image by Lure
- Image by Lure
Pros
- Only two ingredients
- Oral-friendly
Cons
- Not safe for latex
- No subscription option
If you want to pamper your skin with a silky lube, check out Lure’s Deluxe Intimacy Oil. This oil-based lubricant features a dynamic duo of ingredients: Organic MCT oil and organic full-spectrum CBD.
Don’t let the simple formula fool you, though. Reviewers love the velvety texture. Even better, if you’re not feeling it as a lube, you can use the same formula as a full-body moisturizer.
Sustainability & sourcing: All ingredients in Lure’s intimacy oil are organic.
Transparency: Lure third-party tests all of its products, with COAs publicly available.
Toca Toto
- Image by Toca
Pros
- Great for all genitalia
- Safe to ingest orally
Cons
- Not safe for latex
- No subscription
If you experience pain or discomfort during sex, the Toca Toto Oil could be a great one to try. This CBD lube features a blend of organic oils and herbs meant to ease tension and increase your arousal.* While the product is designed with vulvas in mind, it’s safe for any genitalia.
You can use it for foreplay, penetration, pelvic massages, and pretty much any other bedroom activity. Just don’t mix it with condoms, as the oils could damage the latex and cause the condom to break.
Sustainability & sourcing: All ingredients in TOTO’s products are organic.
Transparency: TOCA third-party tests all its hemp extract, with COAs available upon request.
Toca Qulo
- Image by Toca
Pros
- Safe for adult toys
- Good for anal or vaginal penetration
Cons
- Not compatible with condoms
Another hemp-based lube by TOCA, this pick is designed with anal play in mind. That said, like its sister lube TOTO, you can use this one on any erogenous zone or genitalia.
Food-grade MCT oil and rosehip oil provide non-greasy moisture, while oils such as vitamin E oil keep your skin feeling soft and smooth.
What’s more, this lube is safe to use on silicone and plastic—which is perfect if you want to experiment with adult toys.
Sustainability & sourcing: All of the brand’s ingredients are organically sourced.
Transparency: TOCA third-party tests all its hemp extract, with COAs available upon request.
Flora + Bast APHRODISIA Intimate Arousal Oil
- Image by Flora + Bast
- Image by Flora + Bast
Pros
- High potency
- Can use either topically or internally
Cons
- Not compatible with condoms
- No subscription
This arousal oil doubles as a lube and an oral supplement. You can either use it topically on your skin or put a few drops under your tongue to help unwind before you hit the bedroom.*
Plus, with an impressive 1,700 mg of CBD per bottle, this intimacy oil could add some seriously potent CBD goodness to your sex experience.
Sustainability & sourcing: Flora + Bast sources its hemp from three family-owned farms with regenerative farming practices.
Transparency: Flora + Bast’s products are lab-certified with publicly available COAs on the label.
Privy Peach CBD Infused Intimate Oil
- Image by Privy Peach
- Image by Privy Peach
Pros
- Minimal ingredients
- Vegan-friendly
Cons
- Individual packaging is more wasteful
If you have trouble estimating how much lube you’ll need, these individual lube packets are a lifesaver. The brand uses just two ingredients: ultra-filtered virgin coconut oil and broad-spectrum CBD.
The CBD goes through a no-emulsification process to promote better absorption. Each pack contains 25 mg of CBD and just enough lube for a session of fun by yourself or with a partner.
Sustainability & sourcing: Privy Peach uses organic ingredients when possible and doesn’t test products on animals.
Transparency: To see the COA, you can scan the QR code on the side of the box, or look it up on Privy Peach’s website.
Moon Mother Intimacy Oil
- Image by Moon Mother
Pros
- USDA-certified organic
- Gluten, corn, and soy free
Cons
- Not safe for latex
- No subscription option
We love that every ingredient in this CBD lubricant is USDA-certified organic. The unique blend of moisturizing oils and anti-inflammatory herbs is also designed to empower your sensuality. Plus, you can use this intimacy oil as a massage oil, or even to soothe your skin after waxing.
Sustainability & sourcing: Moon Mother grows its own hemp on a family-run, USDA-certified organic farm in Colorado. The brand sources its other ingredients from certified organic sources with a commitment to environmentally-conscious farming practices.
Transparency: Moon Mother third-party tests the intimacy oil for total CBD content, microbial contaminants, pesticides, residual solvents, heavy metals, and mycotoxins. You can see COAs on the product page.
Ananda Bliss Intimate Oil
- Image by Ananda
Pros
- Plant-based ingredients
- Full-spectrum CBD
Cons
- Fragrance might be irritating to some
- Not compatible with condoms
Want to incorporate a dash of aromatherapy into the bedroom? Ananda’s Touch Bliss Intimate Oil uses fragrant terpenes and essential oils to create a relaxing scent that reviewers love. This lube also features full-spectrum hemp CBD, so you can take full advantage of the entourage effect during your intimate adventures.
Sustainability & sourcing: Ananda grows its own hemp in Kentucky, without pesticides.
Transparency: COAs of the intimacy oil, and all of Ananda’s other products, are available to view via the brand’s COA lookup tool. You can also scan the QR code on your box.
Kiskanu Hemp CBD Intimacy Oil
- Image by Kiskanu
Pros
- Limited ingredients
- Offers sample size
Cons
- Calendula may stain clothing or sheets
- Not compatible with condoms
If you have sensitive skin or simply prefer to avoid fragrances or essential oils, Kiskanu Hemp CBD Intimacy Oil is a great choice. It has a minimal ingredient list that’s non-irritating and won’t overpower you with fragrance.
Coconut, sunflower, and jojoba oil provide hydrating moisture, while calendula promotes relaxation alongside hemp-derived CBD. Pro tip: order a $15 sample size if you don’t want to commit to a whole bottle.
Sustainability & sourcing: Kiskanu uses organic ingredients when possible and supports organic and sustainable farming practices.
Transparency: Kiskanu third-party tests its intimacy oil with COAs available to view on the product page.
“O” By Dani Pepper CBD Orgasm Enhancer
- Image by Dani Pepper
Pros
- No artificial ingredients
- Available at retail stores
Cons
- Not much CBD per bottle
This CBD lubricant features organic aloe vera to moisturize the skin and provide a luscious, silky texture. The nano CBD contains super small particles that are thought to penetrate your skin easier.
You can use this pick with latex condoms or silicone toys, which sets it apart from many options on this list that are not compatible with condoms.
Sustainability & sourcing: This brand does not share much about its sustainability mission, but the products feature vegan and organic ingredients.
Transparency: You can view COAs on the lube’s product page.
What is CBD lube?
Personal lubricant, or lube for short, is a liquid, gel, or oil that reduces friction during sex.
Using lube can increase pleasure, help with dryness, or simply spice things up, Aleece Fosnight, MSPAs, founder of the Fosnight Foundation and sexual medicine specialist explains.
A CBD lube takes this a step further by combining lubricating agents, such as coconut oil or aloe vera, with CBD extract. Some CBD lubes are made with additional ingredients to promote relaxation, such as herbs or essential oils.
How does CBD lube work?
If you’re unfamiliar with how CBD works, here’s a quick recap: CBD interacts with your body’s endocannabinoid system (ECS.) The ECS is a cellular communication network that helps your body maintain internal balance1 (AKA homeostasis).
The ECS affects nearly every system of your body, and you’ll even find receptors in your reproductive organs and skin2. Animal studies have shown that it’s possible to absorb CBD through the skin2.*
Though more research on humans is needed, this indicates that absorbing CBD topically could be beneficial, even in lube form.*
What are the potential benefits of CBD lube?
While there are no published studies directly investigating CBD’s link to sex, some research suggests that CBD could provide indirect benefits in bed.*
For example, some animal studies3 link CBD to lower pain levels.* Interestingly, in a 2021 survey of 1,382 women with chronic pelvic pain and fibromyalgia, 80.9% of respondents who used CBD said they experienced pain relief4.
With that in mind, it’s not a huge stretch to assume that CBD could potentially support pelvic comfort. This could, in turn, promote more enjoyable sex.*
Evidence also links CBD to improved stress levels5—and when you feel more relaxed in bed, you can get “out of your own head” and enjoy the moment.*
Anecdotally, some people report greater sexual responsiveness from using CBD.* "[Some people] have found that CBD offers enhanced sexual pleasure, especially with full-spectrum products," Dennis Mistrioty, CEO of BATCH CBD, previously told mbg.* But again, no research currently exists on CBD’s relationship to arousal.
How we picked
- Organic options: When possible, we selected CBD lubes with USDA-certified organic ingredients since organic farms don’t use herbicides or pesticides to grow their hemp.
- Third-party testing: Fosnight and Parodneck both suggested CBD lubes with certificates of analysis (COAs) or lab test results available. These tests verify that no outside contaminants will come along for the ride, such as heavy metals or pesticides.
- Ingredients: To protect sensitive skin, Fosnight recommends choosing CBD lubes without ingredients like fragrances, parabens, and glycerin. This in mind, we selected lubes with minimal ingredient lists and no artificial dyes, colors, or other unsavory additives.
- Reviews: To be sure these products will live up to the hype, we selected lubes with plenty of five-star reviews. We kept any negative reviews in mind for potential cons, which we’ve listed for each lube.
Is CBD lube safe?
There's research to show that CBD is generally safe6—however, CBD lube isn’t currently FDA-approved or regulated, which means that there isn’t any safety oversight on the products.
To verify a CBD lube’s safety, Fosnight recommends choosing a brand that goes through third-party testing and has a certificate of analysis (COA.) A COA verifies a product’s total CBD content and ensures it doesn’t have any unwanted intruders, such as heavy metals or herbicides.
Additionally, some people may also have a sensitivity to CBD lube, Fosnight says, which could cause irritation to your skin.
Before you use CBD lube for the first time, Fosnight and Parodneck both suggest performing a spot test to see if you have a reaction to the product. To do this, simply apply a small amount to your wrist or forearm. If you don’t experience any redness or an allergic reaction, you can then try it on a larger area.
Are there any side effects of CBD lube?
Beyond allergic reactions or irritation, studies show some people may experience side effects from using CBD, including6:
- Fatigue
- Diarrhea
- Changes in appetite or weight
FAQ
Can CBD lube help with pain?
There aren’t any studies that investigate CBD’s impact on pain during sex. However, some research indicates that CBD could potentially promote pain relief in other contexts, such as joint pain relief from arthritis.*
Can CBD lube help with arousal?
According to a 2020 study, CBD could potentially widen blood vessels7*—and blood flow to the genitals is thought to play a key role in arousal8. But again, no scientific research has directly investigated CBD’s effect on arousal or physical sensation during sex.
Is it safe to use CBD lube during sex?
While CBD lube isn’t currently FDA-approved, no evidence suggests that CBD might be more dangerous to use during sex than at any other time.
One important consideration: CBD could pose potential risks9 during pregnancy. So, those who are pregnant or trying to conceive should also avoid using CBD lube, Fosnight says.
The takeaway
If you’re looking for a new way to shake up your bedroom activities, CBD lube could provide the spice you’re looking for. According to experts, it could help you kick back and enjoy more relaxing, pleasurable sex.*
Want to continue testing CBD in the bedroom? Check out our picks for the best CBD gummies for sex.
