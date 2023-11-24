Advertisement
Save Up To $1,000 On A Cold Plunge Tub With This Exclusive Black Friday Deal
There's a reason we call cold plunge tubs an investment into your health—well, beyond the proven longevity and recovery benefits of taking an ice bath. The average price of a cold plunge tub falls around $5,000 (with some high-end models available for three times as much).
But thanks to today's unbeatable Black Friday deals, you can save up to $1,000 on a cold plunge tub right now. A ton of our favorite cold plunge tub brands are offering massive discounts today, including Plunge, Sun Home Saunas, and Inergize Health.
- XL Plunge with heater, $6,451 (was $7,590)
- Inergize Portable Cold Plunge Tub, $4,790 (was $5,390)
What's more, these markdowns put a handful of models at their lowest price of 2023 (even as interest in cold plunge tubs continues to rise). And while we'll be the first to admit these cold plunge tubs are still pricey, we also know the benefits of using a cold plunge tub over their free alternative: i.e., a cold shower.
Tubs not only fully immerse your body from shoulder to toe in ice-cold water, but they also keep water moving to prevent your thermal barrier from warming it up. Talk about the most potent plunge!
If you want the most effective cold water therapy possible, scroll down for our running list of the best cold plunge tub deals, including discounts on portable models and hot and cold plunge tub combos.
The best cold plunge tub deals to shop right now
Plunge Black Friday cold plunge tub deal
Plunge is offering one of the best deals we've seen this Black Friday with 15% off all cold plunge tubs except the recently launched All In model and refurbished units.
This secret deal requires you to use promo code MBG15 to unlock your savings (and it's exclusively available to mindbodygreen readers). The discount code works through November 26 and even applies to the XL Plunge.
What our reviewer says: "It has a very sleek modern design, made from a sturdy and insulated acrylic—so you can use it inside and outside. The tub is very easy to use and set up. It has a water flow and filtration system, which helps clean out contaminants and is very useful if you're using the Plunge outside in below-freezing temperatures so the water doesn't freeze. I also love the insulated cover. It fits on really nicely and keeps the water clean. And I appreciate the horizontal format so you can really stretch out.
What to shop for less:
- XL Plunge with heater, $6,451 (was $7,590)
- The Plunge, $4,241 (was $4,990)
Sun Home Saunas Black Friday cold plunge tub deal
Along with discounts on the brand's low-EMF infrared saunas, Sun Home Saunas is offering up to $700 off cold plunge tubs for Black Friday. Both the inflatable cold plunge tub and permanent model are discounted as part of sale—and mindbodygreen readers can save an extra $300 off with code MBG300. Just be sure to hurry! This exclusive discount ends on November 30.
While we haven't had a chance to test this model yet—a portable tub is on its way to our tester—we love that this comes with a combo heater and chiller to ensure you can maximize every second of your water therapy. Plus, it comes with filtration and sanitation technology, which isn't always the case with portable models.
What to shop for less:
- Sun Home Cold Plunge™, $4,399 (was $5,099)
- Sun Home Cold Plunge™ Pro, $8,199 (was $8,599)
Inergize Black Friday cold plunge tub deal
Inergize is letting shoppers choose between two Black Friday deals this year. You can either save $600 on the brand's inflatable design—which packs down into a duffel—or opt for a $300 discount and a free RedRush 360 Body Light (valued at $569).
Quick reminder: Red light therapy can regulate collagen production, leading to tighter skin. It also shows promising perks 1for those who deal with SAD, or seasonal affective disorder.
We'll be the first to note this deal only lasts until December 1—or before the allotted 100 sale units run out. The best part? Every unit ships within one to two days of your order, so you can start using your tub right away (instead of waiting months).
What our reviewer says: "I really questioned whether or not I could swing a portable cold plunge tub in my New York City backyard, but I can't believe how easy it was to set up. It took less than five minutes of pumping to get my tub pumped up and another 10 minutes to fill with water. I'm already addicted to the immediate boost of energy I get after my plunge. Plus, I love knowing that it doesn't need to be a permanent fixture in my backyard (though I might appreciate it when the weather gets warm again."
What to shop for less:
- Inergize with free body light, $5,319 (was $5,390)
- Inergize Portable Cold Plunge Tub, $4,790 (was $5,390)
Elysium Health Black Friday cold plunge tub deal
Edge Theory Labs is rounding out the savings with their Black Friday & Cyber Monday promotions. The brand is offering $750 off both the Elite and Legacy models, along with a free three-year warranty (valued at $1,000).
Similar to Sun Home, this testing sample is still on the way to our executive editor's home—but we love that this inflatable design is built to last as either a permanent or temporary tub. Plus, the powerful chiller can cool water to 37 degrees Fahrenheit in less than three hours. What's more, each tub comes in both an XL and standard size.
What to shop for less:
- The Edge Tub Elite, $4,740 (was $5,490)
- The Edge Tub Legacy, $3,740 (was $4,490)
