Which Of These Life Stages Are You In? (And How Women Can Find Better Support)
Research paints an interesting picture as to how women are relating (or not relating) to their health. A 2022 survey demonstrated that 35% of menstruating women don't have a good understanding of the intricacies of their cycles. Another recent study revealed that nearly half of postmenopausal women1 did not feel informed at all about menopause before experiencing it themselves. Why does understanding our bodies feel like guesswork? What if we could support our bodies with the right ingredients at the right time?
Well-being means something different to everyone, but as women—or individuals assigned female at birth—we all typically go through the same life stages, though the timing may vary. Every stage is equally beautiful, and owning each chapter is key to feeling our best. Getting empowered about our hormonal milestones is exactly what inspired Solaray's new her life STAGES™ supplement line, made entirely without hormones or soy. Formulated by a female doctor with firsthand experience, the products are designed to help address common health concerns that arise across each stage of a woman's life—unlocking a new way to celebrate women's wellness.
Which life stage are you in?
Whether you're navigating your menstrual cycle or you're in the throws of menopause, female hormones have a knack for keeping everything in flux. But understanding the stages of our hormonal journey can help us fully embrace where we're at, where we've been, and what's coming next. So, which season of life are you in?
PMS and your menstrual cycle
The menstrual cycle governs fertility, preparing our body each month for a possible pregnancy. This cycle unfolds in four stages—menstruation, the follicular phase, ovulation, and the luteal phase—as our hormones trigger an ovary to release an egg while thickening the uterine lining in the event of pregnancy. If there is no pregnancy, the uterus sheds its lining (aka menstruation). It is the menstrual stage of life when many women experience PMS2 (premenstrual symptoms) as an aspect of the luteal phase.
If this stage of life has felt like a roller coaster to you, you're not alone. The ups and downs are real, but her life STAGES PMS & Menstrual offers support for menstrual discomfort, specifically to help ease breast tenderness, plus mood and energy.*† Made with herbs including vitex, cramp bark, green tea, and clinically studied saffron, this expert formula helps support a happy, healthy cycle.* Sometimes it's like we're at the whim of our hormones during "that time of the month," but now things can feel a little easier.
Perimenopause
The perimenopause3 stage is famously hard to pin down but generally encompasses the hormonal changes that ensue as the female body transitions toward menopause. This chapter is loosely defined as "the final years of reproductive life3." As we get older, it is natural for our body's production of estrogen to decrease4. But that often leaves us overwhelmed with reasons to find extra support.
Because this life stage is characterized by big changes, it can feel deeply comforting to have a steady ritual like Solaray's her life STAGES Perimenopause supplement. Formulated with ingredients like black cohosh and science-backed saffron, this blend helps support a healthy cycle, sleep, and mood, plus hot flashes and night sweats.*†‡
Menopause
We reach menopause when we haven't had a period for a full year. During this completely natural phase of aging, our body's estrogen levels drop5. The number of ovarian follicles (which release an egg during the menstrual cycle) also decreases, and we eventually stop releasing eggs entirely. Menopause is a normal and healthy process, but since we're being real, it can come with some unpleasant experiences.
During menopause, we need support that provides energy throughout the day but also gets us through the night. With black cohosh and green tea along with clinically proven saffron and orange extracts, her life STAGES Menopause has you covered 24/7. What you really want to hear: It promotes a healthy weight and body composition and supports hot flashes and night sweats, energy, mood, and sleep.*§
Postmenopause
Postmenopause6 is the life stage that occurs after our reproductive years. For many, postmenopause encompasses some of the same experiences as menopause. But generally speaking, this is the time for rediscovering a new stasis of health and well-being with lower levels of hormones.
After a lifetime of reproductive hormones mingling with our mind and body, it's important to feel supported in this era. Solaray's her life STAGES Postmenopause supports women for whom menopause is in the rearview. Formulated with clinically backed orange extract, resveratrol, and saffron, it offers powerful support for those lingering hot flashes and night sweats, as well as for overall mood, sleep, body composition, and cognitive health.*§
Libido
Ok, it may not be a "life stage," but libido is highly sensitive; it ebbs and flows with changes in our body and hormones. Sexual health is an aspect of well-being at any age, and that's where her life STAGES Libido comes in. This supplement is specially designed to support enhanced arousal, sexual satisfaction, and natural lubrication.* We all know how occasional stress can kill a mood, but this formula features organic ashwagandha root to support mental energy and the right mindset for intimacy across all phases.*
The bottom line
The only thing we love more than well-being is women's well-being. Not because we're playing favorites but because for far too long, the world of health and wellness hasn't fully answered the specific needs of women's bodies. The female body is beautifully nuanced. As we age, our needs evolve. And it's time to start embracing whatever phase of life we're in.
† As experienced in conjunction with a normal, healthy period.
‡ As experienced in conjunction with perimenopause.
§ As experienced in conjunction with menopause.
