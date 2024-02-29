Advertisement
I Wanted Stress Relief In A Bottle & This Supplement Delivered*
Estrogen levels naturally decrease when you hit menopause, and it causes your body to favor fat accumulation (especially in the belly), muscle loss, and unfavorable blood sugar and cholesterol levels. And that's not even accounting for the disruptive side effects of menopause: hot flashes, night sweats, vaginal lubrication changes, and mood fluctuations.
And it's not just women in menopause who struggle with hormonal harmony. Modern health factors such as stress, aging, and environmental toxins can disrupt the intricate hormonal equilibrium that regulates numerous bodily functions, influencing everything from energy levels to metabolism to mood.
That's where Juvenon’s SeroLastin® can help; the estrogen-free formula helps restore optimal hormonal balance through a combination of premium ingredients.* To find out how well this supplement worked, I took a full 20-day supply—here's what happened.
- SeroLastin® is an estrogen-free formula that helps restore optimal hormonal balance.*
- The supplement features premium ingredients despite an under-$30 price point: Sensoril® (organic ashwagandha extract), affron® (saffron flower extract), and enXtra® (Alpinia galanga herb extract)
- I took SeroLastin® and noticed the biggest impact on my mood and focus. Winter blues normally bring me down, but I felt energized and alert while taking SeroLastin®.*
- I wish the box had a full 1-month supply, but the brand offers discounted bundles for bulk orders.
What is Juvenon?
Juvenon offers a range of supplements focused on supporting healthy aging. Originally developed by University of California Berkeley, the lineup includes various formulas to support joint mobility, mood, cognitive function, metabolism, and hormonal balance.*
Among the brand's best-sellers are SeroLastin® and Bloodflow-7®, which each target different aspects of aging. While the former is all about supporting hormonal balance, Bloodflow-7® promotes better circulation to boost energy and mental focus.*
How I tested Juvenon
As a woman, I'm always seeking ways to support my body's natural hormonal balance, which includes a regular supplement routine. I currently take vitamin D, CBD oil, and a multivitamin every day.
To keep my results as accurate as possible, I maintained my regular supplement routine but added in SeroLastin®. Each day I took the advised single capsule dosage and recorded the impact on my mood, energy, sleep, and focus.
- Sensoril®: 125 mg
- enXtra®: 300 mg
- affron®: 28 mg
- Vitamin B6: 1.7 mg
- Vitamin B12: 24 mcg
- MagnaFolate® - C: 617 mcg DE
How does SeroLastin® work
Despite an under-$30 price point, SeroLastin® showcases three premium ingredients: Sensoril® (organic ashwagandha extract), affron® (saffron flower extract), and enXtra® (Alpinia galanga herb extract). When combined together, these botanicals work together to support your body from within.
The star of each capsule is 125 mg of Sensoril1®; this dosage has been shown to support stress relief and the body's inflammatory response.* This is supported by a researched dose of 28 mg of affron®, which boosts mood and delivers further stress relief2.* This is rounded out by 300 mg of enXtra®, a caffeine alternative to help focus and encourage alertness (and no, it won't disrupt your sleep3).*
Along with these patented ingredients, the supplement also includes bioactive forms of folate and vitamins B6 and B12. These additions provide even more energy support (both directly and by supporting the body's conversion of food into energy).*
My experience taking Serolastin®
While I would use a lot of words to describe myself, chill would never be one. My mind is often buzzing as I jump between tasks, and I'm easily stressed out. Previous blood tests have also shown my cortisol levels are also on the higher end—so it's important to me to prioritize slowing down.
When I took SeroLastin®, I noticed both my body and mind felt more at ease. I entered each day with a positive outlook and an added boost of energy (even before drinking my daily espresso).*
A sense of calm entered my life that I often only experience when I'm fully optimizing my well-being routine with movement, breath-work, and a few sessions on my PEMF mat. Although I didn't notice a huge impact on my sleep, I've found that the extra boost of energy from the supplement didn't negatively impact my sleep either.*
My only complaint? A package only comes with 20 capsules instead of a one-month supply. While you can buy a discounted 2-pack—which comes out to 40 capsules—I personally like having the availability of a full month in a single package.
What other testers say about SeroLastin:
Although Juvenon is designed to support healthy aging at all stages of life, I know experiences can vary by life-stage. As someone in their late twenties (i.e. premenopausal), my experience with SeroLastin® will differ from those actively going through menopause or perimenopause.
Here's what people in their 40s, 50s, and beyond have to say about the supplement:
- "I've been taking SeroLastin® for years and would not miss a day. It helps me feel balanced and gives me energy that I was missing."*
- "This product has changed the way I was feeling inside. I am on my 3rd twenty-day pack. I have noticed the difference in my sleep pattern; I feel rested in the morning; my stress level is down."*
- "I feel so balanced since I started SeroLastin!® A sense of calmness but not sleepiness. I love this supplement!"*
The takeaway
As someone who is always on the hunt for natural ways to support my body's hormonal balance—especially cortisol levels!—I was eager to give SeroLastin® a try. I was impressed by the mental clarity and sense of calm that I felt while taking this estrogen-free formula; I just wish it came in larger packs (which is further testament to my positive experience).*
