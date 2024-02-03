Advertisement
I Tried Lifeforce & It Gave Me Health Info My Doctor Missed For Years
As much as I prioritize movement, nourishing foods, and my mental health, I often wonder if there are better choices I could be making to truly optimize my well-being. You know, choices that are more unique to what my body needs—not just the generalized recommendations from my physician.
That’s what initially drew me to Lifeforce, a proactive diagnostic service designed to improve your health and quality of life through a comprehensive blood analysis and a personalized plan of action. I tested Lifeforce earlier this month, and I was genuinely shocked by my results.
Don't want to scroll? Here's what you need to know:
- I consider myself a healthy person (I do work at mindbodygreen, after all!), but I have a few key complaints: fatigue, cravings, and brain fog.
- I had a Lifeforce phlebotomist come to my home to draw blood and Lifeforce provided insights on 40+ biomarkers.
- I learned I have elevated A1C levels, high cholesterol, and low vitamin D.
- In my telehealth consult, my Lifeforce clinician did a deep dive into my personal history, lifestyle, and results. She provided actionable steps to optimize my health.
- I'd recommend Lifeforce Diagnostic to anyone who makes "all the healthy choices" but still feels there are aspects of their well-being that aren't optimized.
What is Lifeforce Diagnostic?
Lifeforce was founded by molecular biologist and doctor Peter Diamandis, M.D., and motivational speaker Tony Robbins.
The diagnostic service is designed to give you a comprehensive look into your overall well-being, so you can take a proactive approach to living a longer, healthier life.
Through an at-home blood test (performed by a phlebotomist), Lifeforce Diagnostic measures more than 40 biomarkers to gain a full picture of your mental and physical health.
The best part? Your results are clearly explained in a Telehealth visit, which culminates with a personalized plan designed by one of the brand’s clinicians.
How does Lifeforce work?
The blood draw
After signing up for Lifeforce Diagnostic, you’ll first be prompted to schedule your blood draw appointment. You can choose to have a phlebotomist come to your home or office, or head to a local Labcorp location.
I chose to have a phlebotomist come to my home and the entire visit took less than ten minutes. While scheduling required a lot of back and forth—with a few last-minute schedule changes by the phlebotomist team—the actual appointment went so smoothly. My phlebotomist made me feel comfortable and at ease as she took a few vials of blood.
The health questionnaire
Next, you’ll complete an intake assessment to provide information on your current health, lifestyle habits, medical history, and your goal(s) for working with Lifeforce.
You’ll select as many goals as you’s like from the following list:
- Hormone optimization
- Weight loss
- Overall physical health
- Improve energy
- Body composition
- Libido or sexual health/function
- Longevity
- Improve sleep
- Other
A few sample intake questions:
- Are you currently using any health tracking devices?
- How many hours of sleep do you get per night?
- Rate your overall cognitive function on a scale of 1 to 5
- Rate your digestive function on a scale of 1 to 5
- How satisfied are you with your sex life?
- Rate your overall sense of connectedness to community on a scale of 1 to 5
The results
Lifeforce says you’ll receive your results approximately 10 business days after your blood draw. My results were available in exactly one week (more on those in a few).
Your results will breakdown how you’re performing against over 40 biomarkers relating to your hormonal health, metabolic health, organ health, and more.
Within your Lifeforce dashboard, you’ll be able to see what percentage of your biomarkers are within normal range, optimal range, and out of range. The results are very easy to read—but (since I’m not a medical professional) I wouldn’t have been able to truly make sense of it without the telehealth consult.
The telehealth consult
Once your blood analysis is complete you’ll be able to schedule a 60-minute appointment with a Lifeforce clinician to review your results, ask questions, and discuss recommendations to optimize your health.
This is the most valuable part of Lifeforce Diagnostic, as it gives you the opportunity to truly create an actionable plan.
The Lifeforce membership
Again, the purpose of Lifeforce is to help users optimize quality of life through a proactive approach to their health and well-being. The initial blood draw and telehealth consultation arm you with the tools to do that—but the membership takes it a step further by providing you with resources along your health optimization journey.
What the Lifeforce membership includes:
- Quarterly retesting and Telehealth consultations
- Personal health coach to help you achieve your goals
- Access to medical team, hormones, and peptides
- 20% off Lifeforce nutraceuticals
How much does Lifeforce cost?
The Lifeforce Diagnostic kit on its own is $549. This includes the at-home (or in-lab) blood draw, full access to the Lifeforce dashboard, and the telehealth consultation.
If you do choose to sign up for the Lifeforce membership, you’ll save $200 on the Diagnostic kit. Your initial charge will be $349 and you’ll pay $149 per month after that.
Why I tested Lifeforce Diagnostic
I’m about to share everything I learned from testing Lifeforce Diagnostic—but first here’s a quick picture of my health before trying Lifeforce:
- I a 34-years-old with no significant medical history
- I previously dealt with hormonal imbalances but now have a regular cycle
- I sleep 7 to 9 hours per night (and I’m obsessed with my Oura ring)
- I eat what I’d consider a healthy diet (greens and vegetables, mostly whole grains, meat, fish, healthy fats, limited dairy)
- I love sweets, but I avoid refined sugar whenever I can
- I don’t drink coffee, but I love matcha lattes
- On average, I enjoy 0 to 2 alcoholic drinks per week
- I run marathons but I also love Pilates and strength training
- I take 12,000 steps per day on average
- I also prioritize recovery with products like my sauna blanket, PEMF mat, and compression boots
As you can see, I lead a pretty healthy life (I work for mindbodygreen, afterall). And yet, I still have a few areas of my health I think could be optimized.
Here were my complaints before Lifeforce:
- Fatigue throughout the day
- Brain fog and lack of focus
- I’d like to feel stronger
- I’d like to crave less sweets
My experience with Lifeforce Diagnostic
Like I said, my blood draw was pretty seamless. I’m not the most comfortable with needles, and my phlebotomist did an amazing job of keeping me relaxed as she took my blood.
My appointment was just days before Christmas, so I expected some delays with the results—but I received an email that my results were ready just one week after the blood draw.
I was able to immediately log into my Lifeforce account and view a detailed breakdown of all 40+ biomarkers tested, and it was time for me to set up my telehealth consult. Unfortunately, the soonest availability was over two weeks away.
I was initially disappointed that I’d need to wait so long to make sense of my results (again, I’m not a doctor), but then I realized the clinician, Marie Carlson, had left a preliminary note in my account detailing the key takeaways. She even included recommendations to implement before our visit!
Two red flags were raised in my results: my A1C level was in the prediabetic range and my cholesterol levels were elevated. Carlson noted that these were top priorities because “cardiovascular disease1 remains one of the top preventable causes of early death and disability.”
The preliminary note also flagged that a few hormone biomarkers were out of range, which Carlson said could be due to where I was in my cycle when the blood was taken. Additionally, my vitamin D level was on the low end (a common issue with most American adults).
A few recommendations were made in the preliminary note: the Mediterranean diet, a vitamin D supplement, and a fish oil supplement. While I wish I could say I jumped right on it, it was the holiday season and I chose to wait until my actual consultation to implement any changes.
A couple weeks later in my telehealth consultation, Carlson asked personalized questions about my health, lifestyle, and goals. She then went through a deep dive of my results, explaining any abnormalities and providing additional actionable insights.
I was pretty shocked to learn about my elevated blood sugar and cholesterol, especially considering my active lifestyle, generally healthy diet, and no genetic history that I know of. Admittedly, I did spend the two weeks between my results and the telehealth visit feeling a bit nervous about these abnormalities—but, just like the phlebotomist, Carlson made me feel comfortable and at ease.
I asked a lot of questions and she provided detailed responses (and was extremely patient even though we went beyond the one hour mark). I left the consult actually feeling excited about my plan to optimize my health.
After the consult, I received my telehealth physician report, which outlined everything we discussed and a detailed plan to address the key concerns.
My next steps with Lifeforce
After learning about the key areas of my health that need improvement, I immediately wanted to sign up for the Lifeforce membership.
Per Carlson's recommendation, I'll be taking a vitamin D and vitamin K supplement to support my bone, immune, heart, and muscle health, along with an Omega supplement to help regulate my blood sugar, boost my mood, and fight inflammation2.*
I’ll also be implementing the Mediterranean diet in an effort to regular my blood sugar3 and cholesterol levels.
With the Lifeforce membership, I'll be able to retest in three months and evaluate how these lifestyle changes have impacted my biomarkers—but I hope to feel the benefits even sooner (stay tuned).
Is Lifeforce worth it?
Yes, Lifeforce Diagnostic is worth it. In just a few weeks, I gained more insights about my health than I have in any annual checkup with my physician.
Both the in-home blood draw and the telehealth consult were extremely convenient. I can’t believe everything I learned about my well-being without even leaving my home!
Most importantly, I have an actionable plan to optimize my health—and I’m actually excited about it!
In terms of the Lifeforce membership, I have yet to test these additional features. I imagine they’d be best for those who want to utilize Lifeforce’s supplements and/or additional therapies, along with anyone who wants some extra help staying accountable to their health plan.
Who should try Lifeforce?
Lifeforce Diagnostic is an extremely valuable asset for anyone who already feels healthy but wants to further optimize their quality of life. To get the most out of Lifeforce, you need to be serious about improving your health and willing to make lifestyle changes to do so.
If you feel frustrated with traditional healthcare options, or you think you’re “doing everything right” but still feel off in one way or another, Lifeforce could help you find the missing puzzle pieces.
Who shouldn’t try Lifeforce?
I do think most people could benefit from the detailed information Lifeforce Diagnostic provides, but that information is only as useful as the action you plan to take on it. In other words: I wouldn’t recommend Lifeforce to those who aren’t willing to adapt their lifestyle to better their health.
The takeaway
Despite keeping up with my annual doctor’s visits, I had no idea my blood sugar and cholesterol levels were out of range. This discovery made sense of my previously random symptoms (e.g. fatigue, cravings, occasional blurry vision), and it helped put me in the driver’s seat of my health. If you want to learn what could be holding you back from a better quality of life, I strongly suggest giving Lifeforce Diagnostic a try.
