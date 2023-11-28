Whether you refer to yourself as an empath or a highly sensitive person (HSP), some people simply have nervous systems that are more strongly wired for relating to others, resulting in heightened emotional reactions. As psychologist and relationship counselor Margaret Paul, Ph.D., previously told mindbodygreen, about 15 to 20% of the population are HSPs. "It's a nervous system that is more reactive to stimuli—it's a nervous system that can feel things more deeply."