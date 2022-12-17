A highly sensitive person is someone whose nervous system is believed to be literally more sensitive1 (and subsequently reactive) to things.

As psychologist and relationship counselor Margaret Paul, Ph.D., tells mbg, much of what we now understand about HSPs comes from the work of clinical research psychologist Elaine Aron, Ph.D., who authored both The Highly Sensitive Person and The Highly Sensitive Child. Aron's research found that about 15 to 20% of the population are born with a nervous system that's different from the rest of the population, says Paul. "It's a nervous system that is more reactive to stimuli—it's a nervous system that can feel things more deeply."

More recent research has expanded on these findings, showing that these reactions in the nervous system are actually due to increased blood flow in the areas of the brain that process emotion, awareness, and empathy. So what causes a person to be highly sensitive, then, does indeed lie in the nervous system and the brain.

"And what Elaine Aron found is that [high sensitivity can be found] in every population. She gives an example in her book of deer, where the deer will go running into a field, but a couple of highly sensitive ones will stand on the edge and tune into whether it's safe," Paul notes.