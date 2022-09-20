Therapy can help you learn about yourself and use that renewed clarity to create a life that you love. On top of giving you a deeper understanding of the world, therapy equips you with the tools you need to handle anything life may throw your way.

Despite all of the benefits, there's no doubt that beginning therapy is a journey: You'll discover and rediscover these lessons as you get to know yourself on a deeper level. There is no quick fix or magic pill—change is on the other side but only with intentional effort. Therapy is one of the top methods for managing your mental health, but over time, the investment can be costly. That's why it can be important to seek out affordable therapy options to help align you with the person you want to be—without breaking the bank.

With new platforms and mental health services created seemingly every day, finding the right therapy option can feel daunting. To ease the process, it's essential to have criteria in order to filter through the mental health site that's best for you. If you're not sure where to start, we pulled together the six best affordable therapy services based on prerequisites people commonly look for when finding a therapist.