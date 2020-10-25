Everyone Has A Grief Archetype — Here's How To Figure Out Yours

Childs describes her role as a grief therapist as a companion to those who feel lost in the woods. “I have often found that the most reliable light to shine into the darkness is the one gathered from the collective wisdom of those who have walked before us,” she says. Over the course of her 25-year career, she has noticed distinct patterns among her grieving clientele—well-traveled “foot paths” that can help people feel a little less lost. To reflect these patterns, she created four grief archetypes.

“At its most basic level, exploring grief within the content of an archetype is a simple way to help us recognize shared patterns in the grieving process,” Childs explains. That’s important, because it’s common to feel alone in our experiences when we grieve.

“There’s no ‘right’ way to do grief, but there are known pathways to take, and the archetypes can help you shine a light on which path you may be taking and give you insight to others that you may be well served to veer toward in the future.”

That’s the beauty of the archetypes—they aren’t set in stone, nor is there any kind of hierarchy. “They aren’t a steel box that we have to stay in,” says Childs. “They’re more like a street we’ve chosen to take, and at any time along the way, particularly with education and support, we’re likely to merge into a different lane and change up our coping patterns.”