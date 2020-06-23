10 More Meaningful Things To Say Instead Of Sorry For Your Loss
Let's face it. Many of us are unprepared to deal with loss. Of the many things we learn through formal education, how to comfort someone after losing a loved one isn't one of them. Since loss is inevitable, it's likely that you may find yourself searching for more thoughtful ways to express your support in response to a person's grief than the usual "Sorry for your loss." Finding the right words can be challenging since different types of relationships may call for different responses.
Why you shouldn't say "sorry for your loss" when someone dies.
You may have learned the expression "Sorry for your loss" is a safe statement to use to express your sympathy with just about anyone. However, it can lose its meaningfulness to the bereaved after hearing it many times. Depending on your relationship with them, it can also come across as generic or rehearsed if not paired with more personal sentiments. If you are looking for authentic ways to express yourself when addressing someone experiencing loss, there are many other more heartful things to say instead of "Sorry for your loss."
Things you can say to anyone:
1. "I will keep you in my thoughts (or prayers)."
Letting someone know that their current loss is important enough for you to spend time reflecting on their experience on your own can send a powerful message. While they may find themselves physically alone at times, letting them know that you will be thinking of them is a way to support them in spirit. This can especially be comforting when speaking to someone that you don't see often.
2. "You have my deepest sympathy."
This is a more formal but heartfelt way to express that you feel deeply for someone's loss. While similar to "sorry for your loss," it goes a bit deeper by making a personal declaration of your feelings for their loss. It's best used with those in a professional setting or with someone you may not know very well.
3. "I can only imagine what you're going through."
Letting someone know that it's impossible to know exactly what they are experiencing even if you've suffered a loss before is not only respectful but can be comforting. It expresses that you are thinking about their experience and leaves them room to share what it's like. This statement can be used with almost anyone, no matter what level of connection you share.
4. "I'm here to listen if you'd like to talk."
Sometimes grieving people desire to be heard, not fixed. Armed with this knowledge, you can offer your undivided attention without concern that you will be expected to take their grief away. In the wake of a loss, some people would prefer to talk about anything else. This doesn't automatically mean that they are avoidant or in denial. On the contrary, if they are required to talk about the loss frequently, then engaging in mindless chatter can be a welcome break from their new normal.
This expression can be used with almost anyone as long as you have the time to listen. Be advised that if you offer your listening ear, it's important to follow through; don't make promises that you can't keep.
5. "Do you have a support system?"
It's possible for someone to feel alone after a loss, even with others around. Asking them if they have the type of support they need gives them an opportunity to explore their needs for a larger support system. Depending on your level of connection to them, you may offer to help them locate more sources of support if you aren't in a position to provide it. This can be helpful at a time when they need it most.
6. "How are you doing?"
Instead of assuming that you know what a person is feeling in the wake of a loss, it's important to slow down and check in with them. Asking someone how they are doing gives them the opportunity to get in touch with themselves in the moment and express their true state of being. This can help you assess any needs they may have.
Things you can say to someone you love:
7. "What do you need most right now?"
When your loved one experiences a loss, you may feel inclined to do anything you can to show support. Asking your loved one what they need most can help them identify any unmet needs and begin to delegate tasks if they don't have the time or emotional resources to handle them. This question should be reserved for people you feel comfortable making concessions for.
8. "Do you need space?"
It's common to assume that a loved one would prefer your company after suffering a loss. However, giving a loved one the gift of time and space can be one of the most helpful things you can do. Asking them if they need space gives them permission to take time to process without worrying about offending someone they'd usually be closely connected to. While it may be difficult to allow your loved one to grieve alone, they will appreciate your willingness to accommodate their needs at a very difficult time.
9. "Is there a financial gap I can help fill?"
Sometimes our loved one's financial needs supersede their emotional ones. Offering to help out financially can provide comfort at a time when your loved one's focus is divided. It might be difficult for them to ask for this type of support, so simply initiating the conversation can lighten their load. Just be sure to be honest about how much you can contribute without causing personal strain.
10. "Take as long as you need."
Expressing that your loved one can take their time to process their feelings can relieve any additional pressure they may feel to return to their usual state. Since there's no statute of limitations on grief, you can also share that future holidays, anniversaries, and reaching major milestones may trigger feelings of grief. When your loved one knows that you are aware that their emotional state may change from time to time, they can find safety in your presence, which may aid in their healing process.
The bottom line.
Choosing the right words to say to someone experiencing a loss can be difficult, especially if you aren't prepared. Beyond expressing that you're sorry for a person's loss, it's helpful to consider your strengths and offer to support them in ways that make sense. Consider the nature of your relationship, the connection you share, and your geographical proximity to help you identify the best support to offer them.
Ultimately, sincerity goes a long way even if your delivery isn't perfect, so speak from your heart and be armed with compassion.
Ready to learn how to fight inflammation and address autoimmune disease through the power of food? Join our 5-Day Inflammation Video Summit with mindbodygreen’s top doctors.