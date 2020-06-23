You may have learned the expression "Sorry for your loss" is a safe statement to use to express your sympathy with just about anyone. However, it can lose its meaningfulness to the bereaved after hearing it many times. Depending on your relationship with them, it can also come across as generic or rehearsed if not paired with more personal sentiments. If you are looking for authentic ways to express yourself when addressing someone experiencing loss, there are many other more heartful things to say instead of "Sorry for your loss."