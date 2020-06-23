Sometimes grieving people desire to be heard, not fixed. Armed with this knowledge, you can offer your undivided attention without concern that you will be expected to take their grief away. In the wake of a loss, some people would prefer to talk about anything else. This doesn't automatically mean that they are avoidant or in denial. On the contrary, if they are required to talk about the loss frequently, then engaging in mindless chatter can be a welcome break from their new normal.

This expression can be used with almost anyone as long as you have the time to listen. Be advised that if you offer your listening ear, it's important to follow through; don't make promises that you can't keep.