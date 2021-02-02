Just as it sounds, a microdose is just a smaller version of a standard dose.

Because LSD is so potent, what's generally considered a standard dose is already quite small and measured in micrograms. For microdosing LSD, people tend to create a dilution in distilled water or alcohol. A microdose of LSD is typically measured as approximately one-tenth of a standard dose.

Synthetic psilocybin is more difficult to find, but in certain areas of the world it's legal to grow your own mushrooms. People microdosing mushrooms will typically use ground dried mushrooms and measure between one-tenth and one-sixth of a standard dose.

People tend to try doses at different ranges, starting with the smallest, and watch out for any perceptual changes like twinkling lights or shadows. If you do notice visual effects or psychoactive changes, you're taking too much.

Many people choose to try microdosing for the first time on a day they don't have work or other obligations, in case they take too much. It's also recommended to have a trusted friend, family member, or therapist around when determining what size dose works for you.

One common misconception is that the effects of a microdose are minor. Oftentimes people think, Since this is a microdose, it's not something I have to take very seriously. For the safest experience, it's suggested that you use the same weight and depth of intention and preparation that you would for a standard psychedelic dose.