What To Expect During An Ayahuasca Ceremony

If you do not adhere to the recommended dieta (diet) before the ceremony, then the plants will assist your body in ridding itself of the chemicals—salt, sugar, alcohol, caffeine, etc., by fleshing out the toxins and impurities that you have crammed into it over the years. This is commonly known as purging, which translates to literally just that. You'll probably vomit profusely, but purge buckets will be provided. But fear not, if your body (including the subtle energy body) is clean, then there will be nothing to purge.