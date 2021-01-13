The truth is, meditation is not about stifling or burying your thoughts. Particularly in the beginning, a novice meditator will have to get used to witnessing their thoughts as they arise, without judgement, and letting them be. It's easier said than done, as any number of things can pop into your head while trying to feel zen: I'm stressed and this isn't helping. I'm bad at this. I have to go to the store when I'm done. Why can't I focus? These trains of thought aren't uncommon, but they are OK. Let them be there, and find the place within you that is separate from the mental chatter. In time, you will find it gets quieter and quieter.