When you don't have time to make a nutrient-dense meal, Ka'Chava's All-In-One Nutrition Shake offer an easy alternative. The tasty shakes deliver 25 grams of protein from whole food sources in a clean formula that doesn't have any dairy, soy, gluten, or added preservatives. As I aim to skip fewer meals in the new year, I plan to keep a bag of Ka'Chava's delicious powders on hand—and you should too.