10 Things Successful People Do Every Day

Have you ever wanted to be just a little bit more successful? Of course you do! And of course you can be! But as many of us are just struggling to get through the day, sometimes it feels impossible to carve out the space to do even more.

So what do "successful" people do in order to create more success, happiness and a sense of peace in their lives? Research on achievement shows that successful people reach their goals not simply because of who they are, but more often because of what they do. Throughout my research of successful people within society and in my own world, I have found that they all create and form positive habits that propel them to that next level.

Here are 10 things that successful people do:

1. They wake up early.

Research shows successful people tend to wake up earlier to get their day started on the right foot. Early morning is "uninterrupted time" to focus on the things that need to get done. Many successful people have morning routines. Either they work on a business deadline or passion project, they exercise, meditate or journal. Most importantly they get the most important item of the day accomplished within this time.

2. They move their bodies.

In order to perform at your best, you have to feel your best. Successful people know that exercise is so important to their overall health. Any form of exercise is beneficial whether it's going to the gym, taking a yoga class, walking/running outside or simply exercising at home.

3. They spend quality time with loved ones.

Making time for the people who are important in their lives is a must for successful people. Disconnecting from all technology and any other distractions and truly spending quality time with friends, family and a spouse is very important.

4. They connect, network and build solid relationships.

Gone are the days of going to a networking event to collect business cards. In today's society, your network is equal to your networth. Building strong, solid relationships overtime is key to overall success. Deeply connecting with others and seeing how you can be of service to them is today's currency for successful people.

5. They meditate.

More and more top executives of major companies as well as successful entrepreneurs are meditating in order to become centered and more grounded. Developing a spiritual/religious practice or simply meditating and praying is absolutely essential.

6. They find joy in simple things.

It's never the external circumstances that bring sustainable success and happiness. Successful people constantly seek out joy in the simple things. Many of them have a gratitude list where they daily list things in their life that they're grateful for.

7. They plan and strategize at their peak performance times.

Whether it's planning and strategizing life or a business project, successful people know that the best time to do the hard work of planning is when they are feeling their best. They tune into their bodies and see where their energy is the highest, whether it's in the mornings, afternoons or evenings and then they get to work.

8. They set boundaries.

Many of us want to say yes to everything and want to help everyone. Successful people set boundaries for themselves in order to preserve their energy, time and space. It's ok to say no. Successful people realize that they're their own best asset and that they have to take care of themselves first before they help someone else.

9. They track and budget what's spent and what's made.

Successful people absolutely track, budget and look at their finances. Knowing where money is being spent and where money is coming in is empowering.

10. They listen to their gut.

In business and in life, successful people make sure to listen to their gut. All the answers they need come from within!