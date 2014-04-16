Rich Vegan Butternut Squash & Sage Lasagna

Just because it’s vegan doesn’t make it healthy. But most of us know that by now (think Oreos).

That said, sometimes you just need something that isn’t comprised of kale and quinoa. I get it.

This recipe isn’t as “pure” as a lot of my recipes, but if you’re looking for something that straight up satisfies that comfort food craving, this is your recipe (it doesn’t taste vegan at all).

Make it with love and enjoy every bite!

Vegan Butternut Squash and Sage Lasagna with White Sauce

Ingredients for Squash