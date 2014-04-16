mindbodygreen

Rich Vegan Butternut Squash & Sage Lasagna

April 16, 2014

Just because it’s vegan doesn’t make it healthy. But most of us know that by now (think Oreos).

That said, sometimes you just need something that isn’t comprised of kale and quinoa. I get it.

This recipe isn’t as “pure” as a lot of my recipes, but if you’re looking for something that straight up satisfies that comfort food craving, this is your recipe (it doesn’t taste vegan at all).

Make it with love and enjoy every bite!

Vegan Butternut Squash and Sage Lasagna with White Sauce

Ingredients for Squash

  • 6 cups butternut squash
  • 2 Tbsp. olive oil
  • 1/4 cup chopped fresh sage
  • 6 garlic cloves, left whole
  • 1 tsp. sea salt
  • 1/2 tsp. black pepper

Directions for Squash

Preheat oven to 400° Fahrenheit.

In a large bowl, mix the butternut squash, garlic cloves, sage, olive oil, salt and pepper.

Place on a baking sheet and bake for 35 minutes (take the baking sheet out of the oven and flip the squash after 20 minutes and then put back in the oven for the remaining 15 minutes).

When squash is done cooking, transfer into the bowl and mash with a fork. The mixture doesn’t have to be 100% mashed, just make sure that the garlic cloves are mashed up.

Set mixture aside.

Ingredients for Vegan Ricotta

  • 2 cups firm tofu
  • 1/4 cup nutritional yeast
  • 1 heaping tsp. garlic powder
  • 1 heaping tsp. dried dill
  • 1 tsp. sea salt
  • 1 Tbsp. apple cider vinegar
  • 1/2 cup rejuvelac (this isn’t totally necessary but it makes the ricotta very cheesy. You can find a recipe for rejuvelac here or you can buy it at your health food store.)

Directions for Vegan Ricotta

Place all of the vegan ricotta ingredients into a food processor and process until smooth, about 1 minute.

Ingredients for White Sauce

  • 1/4 cup olive oil
  • 1/4 cup yellow onion, finely chopped
  • 4 Tbsp. flour
  • 4 cups plain organic soy milk
  • 1/2 tsp. salt
  • 10 turns fresh black pepper
  • 1/8 tsp. allspice

Directions for White Sauce

Heat olive oil over medium heat. Add the onions and saute for 3 minutes.

Add the flour and stir continuously for 3 minutes. Make sure the flour does not get brown. If it starts to get brown before 3 minutes are up, jump to the next step before the 3 minutes are up.

Add the soy milk and whisk.

Bring to a boil and then turn down the heat and allow to come to a simmer.

Simmer for 10 minutes, stirring frequently, until sauce thickens.

Add salt, pepper and allspice.

Assemble and Cook

Preheat oven to 350° Fahrenheit

Place 1/2 cup of white sauce on the bottom of an 8x8 baking dish.

Layer the rest as follows:

  • Layer of noodles
  • 1/3 of the squash mix
  • 1/3 of the vegan ricotta
  • 1/2 cup of white sauce
  • Layer of noodles
  • 1/3 of the squash mix
  • 1/3 of the vegan ricotta
  • 1/2 cup of white sauce
  • Layer of noodles
  • Remaining squash mix
  • Remaining vegan ricotta
  • Layer of noodles
  • Remaining white sauce

Cover with foil and bake for 40 minutes.

Take off foil and bake for an additional 15 minutes.

Note:

You can easily make the squash and the ricotta a day in advance to save time.

To find out more about Molly and what she’s doing, check out her website at www.boldvegan.com.

Molly Patrick
Molly Patrick
Molly Patrick is the co-founder of cleanfooddirtygirl.com.

