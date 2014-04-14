mindbodygreen

7 Questions To Ask Yourself Every Day For A Better Life

Michael T. Murray, N.D.
Written by Michael T. Murray, N.D.

You will be amazed at how powerful questions can be in your life. Let's look at the following example: an individual is met with a particular challenge or problem, such as getting passed over for a promotion at work. He can ask a number of questions when in this situation. Questions many people may ask in this circumstance include: "Why does this always happen to me?" Or, "Why am I always so stupid?"

Does the person who asks these questions get answers? Do the answers build self-esteem? Does the problem keep reappearing?

A higher-quality question would be, "This is a very interesting situation, what do I need to learn so that it never happens again?" Or, how about "What can I do to make this situation better?"

Whatever the question, your mind will come up with an answer. That's why asking better questions can have such an amazing impact on your life.

When the mind is searching for answers to powerful, transformative questions, it's reprogramming your subconscious into believing you have an abundance of energy. Unless there is a physiological reason for the fatigue, such as anemia, chronic fatigue syndrome, or some serious disease, it won't take long before your subconscious mirrors the energy you've generated.

If you want more energy, excitement or happiness in your life, simply ask yourself the following questions on a consistent basis:

1. What am I most happy about in my life right now? Why does that make me happy? How does that make me feel?

2. What am I most excited about in my life right now? Why does that make me excited? How does that make me feel?

3. What am I most grateful about in my life right now? Why does that make me grateful? How does that make me feel?

4. What am I enjoying most about my life right now? What about that do I enjoy? How does that make me feel?

5. What am I committed to in my life right now? Why am I committed to that? How does that make me feel?

6. Who do I love? Who loves me? How does that make me feel?

7. What must I do today to achieve my long-term goal? Why is it important for me to achieve my long-term goal? How does it make me feel to know that I am making steps to achieve my long-term goal?

Regardless of the situation, asking better questions is bound to improve your attitude. If you want to have a better life, simply ask better questions. It sounds simple, because it is.

