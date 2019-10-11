10 Food Rules To Live By If You're Trying To Get Pregnant

As a licensed acupuncturist specializing in women’s health, I can tell you from personal and clinical experience that you have tremendous influencing power on your hormones simply through the food you choose to put in your body. In Chinese medicine, we treat food as medicine. And so can you!

Whether you're trying to get pregnant or you just want to regulate your menstrual cycle and/or minimize PMS, follow these dietary recommendations for a more harmonious feminine existence.