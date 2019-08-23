7 Chakra-Clearing Affirmations To Enhance Your Sex Life
The seven main chakras are energy centers located throughout the body, and each is associated with a set of organs and an aspect of our being. Here are seven chakra affirmations that can open the flow of energy throughout the body and enhance sexual experiences by building trust, acceptance, appreciation, unconditional love, positive expression, harmony and connection.
1. Root Chakra: Trust
The root chakra, the foundation of the human energy system, governs our basic needs for safety and security. Located at the base of the spine, it is associated with the color red. A healthy and open root chakra is required for all sexual connections because we must be willing to trust our partners. When we are not fundamentally feeling safe and secure, we will struggle to connect and to share our energies in a meaningful way with other human beings.
Visualize deep red light flowing through the base of your spine as you repeat the affirmation to yourself, “I trust that I am safe with my partner.”
2. Sacral Chakra: Acceptance
Sitting between the root chakra and belly button is the sacral chakra, which governs the sex organs and is associated with the color orange. It can get bogged down with the feelings of guilt and shame that are often associated with sexuality and sexual trauma. It is possible to clear sacral chakra blockages by forgiving yourself and others, and accepting yourself as a sexual being.
Visualize a bright orange light flowing through your sacrum as you repeat, “I accept my sexuality and I forgive any past sexual traumas.”
3. Solar Plexus Chakra: Appreciation
The solar plexus chakra sits above the belly button and below the sternum, and pertains to personal power and vitality. It governs the stomach organs and is associated with the color yellow. When the solar plexus is clear, we can have generous, unselfish ego-free sex without expectations. We will be opened to sexual gratitude and appreciation. Blockages in the solar plexus can cause us to be withholding or controlling over the sexual experience.
Visualize clear yellow light flowing through your stomach as you repeat, “I appreciate my sexuality and my partner’s sexuality.”
4. Heart Chakra: Unconditional Love
The heart chakra governs our ability to love. It sits over the breastbone and is associated with the color green. Blockages in the heart chakra can be linked to fear of loving someone else and fear of loving ourselves, both of which lead to disconnected love-making. Clearing these blockages and opening the heart space should allow for profoundly deeper, more passionate sex.
Visualize vibrant green light flowing through your heart as you repeat, “I am open to giving and receiving unconditional love.”
5. Throat Chakra: Positive Expression
The throat chakra governs self-expression, esteem and creativity. It is situated over the throat, and it is associated with the color blue. Sex is undoubtedly a form of self-expression, and when your throat chakra is clear, your sexual expression should feel positive, authentic and creative. When the throat chakra is blocked, sexual expression may feel dull and unexciting.
Visualize clear blue light flowing through your throat as you repeat, “I express my sexuality in a positive way.”
6. Third Eye Chakra: Harmony
The third-eye governs intuition, wisdom and clairvoyance. It sits in the middle of your brow just above your eyes and is associated with the color indigo. Amazing sex happens when we give ourselves permission to trust our intuition and connect on a deeper level beyond what is visible in the physical realm. When the third eye is clear, we can find ourselves flowing in harmony with our sexual partners, but when it's blocked, we may struggle to reach this degree of intimacy.
Visualize deep indigo-blue light flowing through your forehead as you repeat “I experience harmony with my partner.”
7. Crown Chakra: Connection
Located above the top of the head and colored as violet or white, the crown chakra reflects the seat of our spirituality, the pure essence of our divinity, and our connection to all living things. When the crown chakra is open, we can completely lose ourselves during sex and have a “God-head” like orgasmic experience, merging our energy with our partner and surrendering to all that is. When the crown chakra is blocked, it will be more difficult to obtain this extreme ecstatic release.
Visualize vivid violet light flowing out of the top of your head as you repeat, “I am sexually connected and divine.”
