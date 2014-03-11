Why Friendship Is Great For Your Brain: A Neuroscientist Explains

Do you have 150 friends? Because that’s the average number of stable social relationships a person can maintain.

This number has been dubbed "Dunbar’s Number" after the scientist Robin Dunbar, who found an association between primate brain size and average social group size (and don’t forget, you’re a primate). Dunbar’s Number has been translated into the number of people you wouldn’t feel embarrassed inviting to join you for a coffee (or green juice) if you happened to bump into them in a cafe.

It’s a no-brainer that friendship is an essential ingredient in living a fulfilled life. But it turns out that neuroscience has some pretty compelling evidence for the power of friendship in maintaining brain health and well-being as we get older.

Neuroscience research shows that being socially connected protects the brain against the risk of developing dementia.