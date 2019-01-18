43 Items Tagged
declutter
3 Common Decluttering Mistakes (And How To Get Over Each)
It's all about shifting your perspective.
Marie Kondo Is On To Something: Here Are The Ways A Clean Home Helps Mental Health
Marie Kondo has us seeing all the ways clutter brings us down.
Marie Kondo's Best Decluttering Advice For Every Room Of The House
We Spark-Noted her new show for you.
This Is Our Fave Folding Tip From Marie Kondo's New Netflix Show
Who knew decluttering could be so addicting?
The Advice That Totally Changed How I'm Decluttering My Home For The Holidays
Straight from the queen of designing a happier home.
I Tried Being A Minimalist: Here Are My Decluttering Regrets
This is dedicated to all aspiring minimalists.
How To Unlock The Mental Benefits Of Minimalism
"That’s one of the powerful things about decluttering: You’ll almost always be rewarded for your efforts."
How Your Clutter Is Harming Your Health
Surround yourself with things that bring you joy—and let everything else go.
9 Ways Decluttering My Morning Routine Has Made Me Happier & More Productive
What one mindbodygreen editor discovered when she simplified her morning routine.
The Psychological Reason You Can't Declutter
Why do some of us have such a hard time getting rid of stuff?
How To Make Your Bedroom A Sweat-Free Zone Even In The Heat Of Summer
Whether you're an urban dweller dreading the seasonal summer air conditioning window unit installation or a homeowner who wants to keep her bills down...
You Only Need 8 Minutes To Make Your Home Look Like You've Been Cleaning All Day
The key is wiping down the surfaces they'll actually touch.
This Is The Best Decluttering Advice We've Ever Heard
Call it spring fever, but it seems like just about everyone we know has been on a decluttering kick lately.
The Household Items You Need To Throw Out ASAP (According To A Feng Shui Expert)
Sorry to say that your cactus could be doing more harm than good.
Spring Has Sprung! 5 Ways To Refresh Your Mind, Body & Spirit
You clean out your closet—why not take inventory of your relationships, too?
These Easy Hacks Are The Secret To A Clean, Blissed-Out Home
"It takes anywhere from 7 to 21 days to form a new habit, so don't expect yourself to become Martha Stewart overnight."
Tossing These Things From Your Home Will Make You Way Less Stressed
Here's how to make your home a worry-free zone.
How I Went From Being A Hoarder To A Minimalist
"Every year, I made a New Year's resolution to win back the use of my room; to address the clutter habit head-on, square-shouldered, steely-eyed....
10 Signs It's Time To Declutter Your Life & Become A Minimalist
6. You're already craving the iPhone 8.
The 3 Decluttering Mistakes Everyone Makes
A professional organizer and clutter healer breaks it down.