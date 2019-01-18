43 Items Tagged

3 Common Decluttering Mistakes (And How To Get Over Each)

It's all about shifting your perspective.

#minimalism #declutter
Cary Fortin
January 18 2019
This Is Our Fave Folding Tip From Marie Kondo's New Netflix Show

Who knew decluttering could be so addicting?

#minimalism #declutter
Emma Loewe
January 3 2019
Wellness Trends

I Tried Being A Minimalist: Here Are My Decluttering Regrets

This is dedicated to all aspiring minimalists.

#minimalism #declutter
Lindsay Kellner
September 1 2017

How To Unlock The Mental Benefits Of Minimalism

"That’s one of the powerful things about decluttering: You’ll almost always be rewarded for your efforts."

#minimalism #declutter
Kerri Richardson
August 14 2017
How Your Clutter Is Harming Your Health

Surround yourself with things that bring you joy—and let everything else go.

#minimalism #declutter
Lili Pettit
July 11 2017
9 Ways Decluttering My Morning Routine Has Made Me Happier & More Productive

What one mindbodygreen editor discovered when she simplified her morning routine.

#supplements #Vitamin D #declutter #happiness #wellness
Lindsay Kellner
June 15 2017
The Psychological Reason You Can't Declutter

Why do some of us have such a hard time getting rid of stuff?

#declutter #mental health #personal growth
H.G. McKinnis
June 3 2017
How To Make Your Bedroom A Sweat-Free Zone Even In The Heat Of Summer

Whether you're an urban dweller dreading the seasonal summer air conditioning window unit installation or a homeowner who wants to keep her bills down...

#declutter #wellness #home designs #home
Lindsay Kellner
May 29 2017

This Is The Best Decluttering Advice We've Ever Heard

Call it spring fever, but it seems like just about everyone we know has been on a decluttering kick lately.

#declutter #home designs #home
Emma Loewe
April 21 2017

The Household Items You Need To Throw Out ASAP (According To A Feng Shui Expert)

Sorry to say that your cactus could be doing more harm than good.

#declutter #feng shui #home designs #home
Anjie Cho
April 13 2017

Spring Has Sprung! 5 Ways To Refresh Your Mind, Body & Spirit

You clean out your closet—why not take inventory of your relationships, too?

#relationships #declutter #personal growth #self-care
Laney Zukerman
April 8 2017

These Easy Hacks Are The Secret To A Clean, Blissed-Out Home

"It takes anywhere from 7 to 21 days to form a new habit, so don't expect yourself to become Martha Stewart overnight."

#green clean #declutter
Emma Loewe
April 1 2017
How I Went From Being A Hoarder To A Minimalist

"Every year, I made a New Year's resolution to win back the use of my room; to address the clutter habit head-on, square-shouldered, steely-eyed....

#declutter #home
Eve O. Schaub
March 16 2017

The 3 Decluttering Mistakes Everyone Makes

A professional organizer and clutter healer breaks it down.

#minimalism #declutter #home designs
Lili Pettit
February 2 2017