Spending time in nature is so important. In busy day-to-day life, it's super easy to forget that disconnecting is as important as the time we spend connected to work, friends, social media, etc. When you are in the van, you really settle into living in tune with nature.

Another aspect of living in a van is that you don't have that much space to collect materialistic things that you do in a house. It was so much easier to say no to buying things we don't really need because we simply didn't have the space for them.